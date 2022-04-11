Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.2 percent in January-February

Monday, 11 April 2022 14:26:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 36.2 percent year on year to 93,830 metric tons, up 57.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $74.95 million, up 49.7 percent month on month and increasing by 81.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.



Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 153,430 metric tons, down 10.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $125.04 million, decreasing by 32.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 41,648 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 18,791 metric tons and Peru with 11,774 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-February 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2022 January-February 2021 Y-o-y change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 41,648 67,068 -37.90 22,976 21,044 9.18 Romania 18,791 7,435 152.74 12,476 7,435 67.80 Peru 11,774 10,887 8.15 2,870 - Canada 11,384 291 - 10,686 291 - Netherlands 10,000 - - 10,000 - - Ivory Coast 9,267 - - - - - Italy 8,934 62 - 8,872 62 - Morocco 6,999 319 - - 319 - Paraguay 6,039 6,631 -8.93 3,430 3,544 -3.22 Chile 5,104 2,149 137.51 5,100 2,149 137.32

