Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 41.7 percent in January-September

Friday, 05 November 2021 13:44:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 725,419 metric tons, up 17.4 percent compared to August and increasing by 54.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $528.2 million, increasing by 22.4 percent compared to August and up 169.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.55 million metric tons, up 41.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.92 billion, increasing by 107.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 783,671 metric tons, up 23.38 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 662,302 metric tons and Singapore with 625,602 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January-September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 783,671 635,146 23.38 87,776 111,307 -21.14 Yemen 662,302 696,716 -4.94 84,557 27 - Singapore 625,602 234,242 167.08 42,300 - - Hong Kong 379,744 314,061 20.91 6,230 107,096 -94.18 Peru 284,486 31,985 789.44 12,631 801 - Brazil 274,242 137 - 54,565 - - USA 207,887 345,052 -39.75 44,608 18,682 138.78 Canada 200,172 28,077 612.94 56,046 - - Jamaica 139,137 93,673 48.53 24,847 16,305 52.39 Chile 135,832 28,905 369.93 31,671 - -

