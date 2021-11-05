﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 41.7 percent in January-September

Friday, 05 November 2021 13:44:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 725,419 metric tons, up 17.4 percent compared to August and increasing by 54.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $528.2 million, increasing by 22.4 percent compared to August and up 169.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.55 million metric tons, up 41.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.92 billion, increasing by 107.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 783,671 metric tons, up 23.38 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 662,302 metric tons and Singapore with 625,602 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January-September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

783,671

635,146

23.38

87,776

111,307

-21.14

Yemen

662,302

696,716

-4.94

84,557

27

-

Singapore

625,602

234,242

167.08

42,300

-

-

Hong Kong

379,744

314,061

20.91

6,230

107,096

-94.18

Peru

284,486

31,985

789.44

12,631

801

-

Brazil

274,242

137

-

54,565

-

-

USA

207,887

345,052

-39.75

44,608

18,682

138.78

Canada

200,172

28,077

612.94

56,046

-

-

Jamaica

139,137

93,673

48.53

24,847

16,305

52.39

Chile

135,832

28,905

369.93

31,671

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


