Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 41.7 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 725,419 metric tons, up 17.4 percent compared to August and increasing by 54.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $528.2 million, increasing by 22.4 percent compared to August and up 169.6 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.55 million metric tons, up 41.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.92 billion, increasing by 107.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 783,671 metric tons, up 23.38 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 662,302 metric tons and Singapore with 625,602 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2021
|
January-September 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2021
|
September 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
783,671
|
635,146
|
23.38
|
87,776
|
111,307
|
-21.14
|
Yemen
|
662,302
|
696,716
|
-4.94
|
84,557
|
27
|
-
|
Singapore
|
625,602
|
234,242
|
167.08
|
42,300
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong
|
379,744
|
314,061
|
20.91
|
6,230
|
107,096
|
-94.18
|
Peru
|
284,486
|
31,985
|
789.44
|
12,631
|
801
|
-
|
Brazil
|
274,242
|
137
|
-
|
54,565
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
207,887
|
345,052
|
-39.75
|
44,608
|
18,682
|
138.78
|
Canada
|
200,172
|
28,077
|
612.94
|
56,046
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
139,137
|
93,673
|
48.53
|
24,847
|
16,305
|
52.39
|
Chile
|
135,832
|
28,905
|
369.93
|
31,671
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: