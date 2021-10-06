﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:25:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 622,584 metric tons, up 9.4 percent compared to July and increasing by 88.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.4 million, increasing by 12.5 percent compared to July and up 211.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.83 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.92 billion, increasing by 99.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,442 metric tons, up 33.14 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 583,289 metric tons and Yemen with 580,220 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

697,442

523,839

33.14

116,560

70,288

65.83

Singapore

583,289

234,242

149.01

50,225

-

-

Yemen

580,220

677,039

-14.3

69,934

60,979

14.69

Hong Kong

373,514

206,964

80.47

55,465

51,636

7.42

Peru

271,855

31,183

771.81

-

-

-

Brazil

219,676

137

-

23,041

-

-

USA

163,279

322,062

-49.3

9,813

24,058

-59.21

Canada

144,389

28,077

414.26

36,679

-

-

Iraq

125,513

73,769

70.14

98,13

13,414

-

Jamaica

114,289

77,367

47.72

7,680

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: rebar  Europe  steelmaking  longs  Turkey


