Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:25:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 622,584 metric tons, up 9.4 percent compared to July and increasing by 88.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.4 million, increasing by 12.5 percent compared to July and up 211.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.83 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.92 billion, increasing by 99.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,442 metric tons, up 33.14 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 583,289 metric tons and Yemen with 580,220 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 697,442 523,839 33.14 116,560 70,288 65.83 Singapore 583,289 234,242 149.01 50,225 - - Yemen 580,220 677,039 -14.3 69,934 60,979 14.69 Hong Kong 373,514 206,964 80.47 55,465 51,636 7.42 Peru 271,855 31,183 771.81 - - - Brazil 219,676 137 - 23,041 - - USA 163,279 322,062 -49.3 9,813 24,058 -59.21 Canada 144,389 28,077 414.26 36,679 - - Iraq 125,513 73,769 70.14 98,13 13,414 - Jamaica 114,289 77,367 47.72 7,680 - -

