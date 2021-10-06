Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.7 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 622,584 metric tons, up 9.4 percent compared to July and increasing by 88.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.4 million, increasing by 12.5 percent compared to July and up 211.9 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.83 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.92 billion, increasing by 99.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,442 metric tons, up 33.14 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 583,289 metric tons and Yemen with 580,220 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2021
|
January- August 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2021
|
August 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
697,442
|
523,839
|
33.14
|
116,560
|
70,288
|
65.83
|
Singapore
|
583,289
|
234,242
|
149.01
|
50,225
|
-
|
-
|
Yemen
|
580,220
|
677,039
|
-14.3
|
69,934
|
60,979
|
14.69
|
Hong Kong
|
373,514
|
206,964
|
80.47
|
55,465
|
51,636
|
7.42
|
Peru
|
271,855
|
31,183
|
771.81
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
219,676
|
137
|
-
|
23,041
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
163,279
|
322,062
|
-49.3
|
9,813
|
24,058
|
-59.21
|
Canada
|
144,389
|
28,077
|
414.26
|
36,679
|
-
|
-
|
Iraq
|
125,513
|
73,769
|
70.14
|
98,13
|
13,414
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
114,289
|
77,367
|
47.72
|
7,680
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below: