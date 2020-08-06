﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 0.7 percent in H1

Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:39:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 484,133 metric tons, up 63.9 percent compared to May and increasing by 39.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $196.62 million, increasing by 60.3 percent compared to May and up 20.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.72 million metric tons, up 0.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.15 billion, decreasing by 9.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 557,321 metric tons, down 7.85 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 367,251 metric tons and the US with 289,767 metric tons.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2020

January-June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2020

June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

557,321

499,082

-7.85

116,878

19,631

-52.61

Israel

367,251

383,220

-6.3

47,246

41,198

-46.25

US

289,767

17,819

-

64,625

-

-

Singapore

184,051

187,925

83.49

-

87,828

26.37

Hong Kong

155,328

50,220

9.07

55,208

-

-

Ethiopia

113,634

106,122

99.36

-

1,935

-

Djibouti

77,712

87,262

-4.55

15,452

21,771

-54.76

Jamaica

63,766

77,178

-35.68

24,115

16,442

-32.93

Netherlands

52,908

76,178

-21.91

3,880

-

-87.41

Iraq

51,059

45,540

-34.72

14,859

9,144

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January-June this year are presented below:


