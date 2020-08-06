Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 0.7 percent in H1

Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:39:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 484,133 metric tons, up 63.9 percent compared to May and increasing by 39.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $196.62 million, increasing by 60.3 percent compared to May and up 20.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.72 million metric tons, up 0.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.15 billion, decreasing by 9.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 557,321 metric tons, down 7.85 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 367,251 metric tons and the US with 289,767 metric tons.



Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2020 January-June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) June 2020 June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 557,321 499,082 -7.85 116,878 19,631 -52.61 Israel 367,251 383,220 -6.3 47,246 41,198 -46.25 US 289,767 17,819 - 64,625 - - Singapore 184,051 187,925 83.49 - 87,828 26.37 Hong Kong 155,328 50,220 9.07 55,208 - - Ethiopia 113,634 106,122 99.36 - 1,935 - Djibouti 77,712 87,262 -4.55 15,452 21,771 -54.76 Jamaica 63,766 77,178 -35.68 24,115 16,442 -32.93 Netherlands 52,908 76,178 -21.91 3,880 - -87.41 Iraq 51,059 45,540 -34.72 14,859 9,144 -

