Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 5.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 05 October 2020 17:47:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 338,951 metric tons, down 18.1 percent compared to July and decreasing by 28 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $142.26 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to July and down 33.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.46 million metric tons, down 5.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.46 billion, decreasing by 15.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 684,183 metric tons, up 14.75 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 524,241 metric tons and the US with 322,705 metric tons.



Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2020 January- August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 684,183 596,221 14.75 68,122 56,572 20.42 Israel 524,241 546,033 -3.99 70,691 72,732 -2.81 US 322,705 37,538 759.68 24,701 19,718 25.27 Singapore 234,242 387,083 -39.49 - 116,13 - Hong Kong 206,964 109,643 88.76 51,636 596 - Ethiopia 123,668 151,221 -18.22 2,93 17,082 -82.85 Djibouti 93,2 112,871 -17.43 2,224 5,267 -57.77 Australia 80,234 53,564 49.79 21,204 10,052 110.94 Jamaica 77,367 87,965 -12.05 - - - Lebanon 74,94 69,352 8,06 14,284 13,835 3.25

