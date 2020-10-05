﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 5.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 05 October 2020 17:47:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 338,951 metric tons, down 18.1 percent compared to July and decreasing by 28 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $142.26 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to July and down 33.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.46 million metric tons, down 5.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.46 billion, decreasing by 15.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 684,183 metric tons, up 14.75 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 524,241 metric tons and the US with 322,705 metric tons.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2020

January- August 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2020

August 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

684,183

596,221

14.75

68,122

56,572

20.42

Israel

524,241

546,033

-3.99

70,691

72,732

-2.81

US

322,705

37,538

759.68

24,701

19,718

25.27

Singapore

234,242

387,083

-39.49

-

116,13

-

Hong Kong

206,964

109,643

88.76

51,636

596

-

Ethiopia

123,668

151,221

-18.22

2,93

17,082

-82.85

Djibouti

93,2

112,871

-17.43

2,224

5,267

-57.77

Australia

80,234

53,564

49.79

21,204

10,052

110.94

Jamaica

77,367

87,965

-12.05

-

-

-

Lebanon

74,94

69,352

8,06

14,284

13,835

3.25

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: Europe  Turkey  longs  steelmaking  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Oct

Local Turkish rebar spot prices fall further,demand slack
02  Oct

Turkish long steel export prices fall, demand sluggish
02  Oct

Turkish mill Icdas hikes its rebar price by TRY 60/mt
08  Sep

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July
07  Sep

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-July