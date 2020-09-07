﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-July

Monday, 07 September 2020 14:27:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 420,532 metric tons, down 13.1 percent compared to June and decreasing by 14.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $173 million, decreasing by 12 percent compared to June and down 25.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.14 million metric tons, down 1.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.32 billion, decreasing by 12.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 624,304 metric tons, up 15.7 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 453,926 metric tons and the US with 298,334 metric tons.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2020

January-July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

624,304

539,648

15.69

66,982

40,566

65.12

Israel

453,926

473,300

-4.09

86,676

90,080

-3.78

US

298,334

17,819

-

8,566

-

-

Singapore

234,242

270,952

-13.55

50,190

83,026

-39.55

Hong Kong

155,328

109,047

42.44

-

58,826

-

Ethiopia

120,739

131,175

-7.96

7,102

28,016

-74.65

Djibouti

92,678

107,604

-13.87

14,966

20,341

-26.42

Jamaica

77,766

87,965

-11.59

14,000

10,786

29.80

Netherlands

60,658

55,516

9.26

17,804

14,694

21.17

Iraq

60,355

54,439

10.87

9,295

8,898

4.46

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January-July this year are presented below:


Tags: Europe  rebar  Turkey  longs  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Sep

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July
08  Sep

Turkish mill Kardemir opens and closes its rebar sales
19  Aug

Turkey's CRC imports up 22.6 percent in January-June
18  Aug

Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.8 percent in H1
17  Aug

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.2 percent in H1