Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 420,532 metric tons, down 13.1 percent compared to June and decreasing by 14.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $173 million, decreasing by 12 percent compared to June and down 25.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.14 million metric tons, down 1.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.32 billion, decreasing by 12.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 624,304 metric tons, up 15.7 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 453,926 metric tons and the US with 298,334 metric tons.



Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2020 January-July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 624,304 539,648 15.69 66,982 40,566 65.12 Israel 453,926 473,300 -4.09 86,676 90,080 -3.78 US 298,334 17,819 - 8,566 - - Singapore 234,242 270,952 -13.55 50,190 83,026 -39.55 Hong Kong 155,328 109,047 42.44 - 58,826 - Ethiopia 120,739 131,175 -7.96 7,102 28,016 -74.65 Djibouti 92,678 107,604 -13.87 14,966 20,341 -26.42 Jamaica 77,766 87,965 -11.59 14,000 10,786 29.80 Netherlands 60,658 55,516 9.26 17,804 14,694 21.17 Iraq 60,355 54,439 10.87 9,295 8,898 4.46

