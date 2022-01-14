Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.7 percent in January-November

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 48.9 percent year on year to 421,780 metric tons, down 3.9 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $391.08 million, down 8.7 month on month and increasing by 167.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.6 million metric tons, up 40.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.8 billion, increasing by 159.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.85 million mt, up 71.3 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 985,429 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2021
|
January-November 2020
|
Change (%)
|
November 2021
|
November 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
1,853,946
|
1,082,495
|
71.27
|
174,741
|
133,754
|
30.64
|
Ukraine
|
985,429
|
575,043
|
71.37
|
99,335
|
80,867
|
22.84
|
India
|
614,749
|
-
|
-
|
25,587
|
-
|
-
|
Japan
|
391,007
|
308,420
|
26.78
|
28,688
|
24,887
|
15.27
|
France
|
233,609
|
418,784
|
-44.22
|
23,749
|
26,474
|
-10.29
|
China
|
148,321
|
612
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
60,319
|
80,064
|
-24.66
|
33,277
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
57,042
|
75,590
|
-24.54
|
6,785
|
4,311
|
57.39
|
South Korea
|
34,333
|
139,631
|
-75.41
|
1,337
|
1,127
|
18.63
|
Saudi Arabia
|
29,963
|
-
|
71.27
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-November are as follows: