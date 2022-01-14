﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.7 percent in January-November

Friday, 14 January 2022 13:53:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 48.9 percent year on year to 421,780 metric tons, down 3.9 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $391.08 million, down 8.7 month on month and increasing by 167.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.6 million metric tons, up 40.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.8 billion, increasing by 159.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.85 million mt, up 71.3 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 985,429 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2021

January-November 2020

Change (%)

November 2021

November 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,853,946

1,082,495

71.27

174,741

133,754

30.64

Ukraine

985,429

575,043

71.37

99,335

80,867

22.84

India

614,749

-

-

25,587

-

-

Japan

391,007

308,420

26.78

28,688

24,887

15.27

France

233,609

418,784

-44.22

23,749

26,474

-10.29

China

148,321

612

-

-

-

-

Brazil

60,319

80,064

-24.66

33,277

-

-

Belgium

57,042

75,590

-24.54

6,785

4,311

57.39

South Korea

34,333

139,631

-75.41

1,337

1,127

18.63

Saudi Arabia

29,963

-

71.27

-

-

-

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

 


Tags: flats  steelmaking  Europe  Turkey  hrc


