Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.7 percent in January-November

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 48.9 percent year on year to 421,780 metric tons, down 3.9 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $391.08 million, down 8.7 month on month and increasing by 167.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.6 million metric tons, up 40.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.8 billion, increasing by 159.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.85 million mt, up 71.3 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 985,429 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January-November 2020 Change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,853,946 1,082,495 71.27 174,741 133,754 30.64 Ukraine 985,429 575,043 71.37 99,335 80,867 22.84 India 614,749 - - 25,587 - - Japan 391,007 308,420 26.78 28,688 24,887 15.27 France 233,609 418,784 -44.22 23,749 26,474 -10.29 China 148,321 612 - - - - Brazil 60,319 80,064 -24.66 33,277 - - Belgium 57,042 75,590 -24.54 6,785 4,311 57.39 South Korea 34,333 139,631 -75.41 1,337 1,127 18.63 Saudi Arabia 29,963 - 71.27 - - -

