Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.8 percent in H1

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 12:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 27 percent to 307,479 metric tons compared to May and were up 78.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $135.8 million, up 17.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 48.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 20.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 30.6 percent to $628.48 million, both compared to same period of 2019.
 
In the first half of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 541,349 mt, down 13.18 percent, followed by Spain which received 226,109 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
 
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2020

January- June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2020

June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

541,349

623,496

-13.18

144,988

49,239

194.46

Spain

226,109

297,982

-24.12

54,694

33,571

62.92

Egypt

215,925

106,717

102.33

3,000

39,109

-92.33

Greece

62,202

45,740

35.99

17,357

-

-

Belgium

57,367

99,241

-42.19

5,367

-

-

Bulgaria

53,816

76,755

-29.89

32,822

-

-

Portugal

53,707

102,784

-47.75

21,502

12,995

65.46

Algeria

24,479

33,551

-27.04

2,111

6,551

-67.78

Iraq

22,394

9,665

131.7

8,294

2,508

230.7

France

19,880

13,792

44.14

-

3,280

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:


