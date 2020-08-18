Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.8 percent in H1

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 12:20:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 27 percent to 307,479 metric tons compared to May and were up 78.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $135.8 million, up 17.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 48.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 20.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 30.6 percent to $628.48 million, both compared to same period of 2019.



In the first half of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 541,349 mt, down 13.18 percent, followed by Spain which received 226,109 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.



Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2020 January- June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) June 2020 June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 541,349 623,496 -13.18 144,988 49,239 194.46 Spain 226,109 297,982 -24.12 54,694 33,571 62.92 Egypt 215,925 106,717 102.33 3,000 39,109 -92.33 Greece 62,202 45,740 35.99 17,357 - - Belgium 57,367 99,241 -42.19 5,367 - - Bulgaria 53,816 76,755 -29.89 32,822 - - Portugal 53,707 102,784 -47.75 21,502 12,995 65.46 Algeria 24,479 33,551 -27.04 2,111 6,551 -67.78 Iraq 22,394 9,665 131.7 8,294 2,508 230.7 France 19,880 13,792 44.14 - 3,280 -

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows: