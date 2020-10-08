Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.8 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 5.8 percent to 220,443 metric tons compared to July and were down 1.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $95.13 million, down 2.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 15.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.81 million mt, down 16.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 28 percent to $821.62 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.
In the first eight months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 641,097 mt, down 11.96 percent, followed by Egypt which received 315,255 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2020
|
January- August 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2020
|
August 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
641,097
|
728,196
|
-11.96
|
62,514
|
53,932
|
15.91
|
Egypt
|
315,255
|
180,798
|
74.37
|
10,686
|
43,164
|
-75.24
|
Spain
|
290,502
|
378,398
|
-23.23
|
36,831
|
51,590
|
-28.61
|
Bulgaria
|
85,296
|
81,964
|
4.07
|
3,682
|
5,209
|
-29.31
|
Belgium
|
67,176
|
120,351
|
-44.18
|
-
|
18,240
|
-
|
Greece
|
65,547
|
59,825
|
9.56
|
-
|
1,681
|
-
|
Portugal
|
64,713
|
139,459
|
-53.6
|
4,707
|
4,857
|
-3.09
|
China
|
49,199
|
-
|
-
|
49,197
|
-
|
-
|
Algeria
|
39,785
|
38,815
|
2.5
|
4,549
|
1,255
|
262.47
|
South Africa
|
39,463
|
-
|
-
|
39,462
|
-
|
-
