Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.8 percent in January-August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 17:31:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 5.8 percent to 220,443 metric tons compared to July and were down 1.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $95.13 million, down 2.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 15.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.81 million mt, down 16.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 28 percent to $821.62 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.



In the first eight months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 641,097 mt, down 11.96 percent, followed by Egypt which received 315,255 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.



Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2020 January- August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 641,097 728,196 -11.96 62,514 53,932 15.91 Egypt 315,255 180,798 74.37 10,686 43,164 -75.24 Spain 290,502 378,398 -23.23 36,831 51,590 -28.61 Bulgaria 85,296 81,964 4.07 3,682 5,209 -29.31 Belgium 67,176 120,351 -44.18 - 18,240 - Greece 65,547 59,825 9.56 - 1,681 - Portugal 64,713 139,459 -53.6 4,707 4,857 -3.09 China 49,199 - - 49,197 - - Algeria 39,785 38,815 2.5 4,549 1,255 262.47 South Africa 39,463 - - 39,462 - -

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows: