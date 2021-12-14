Turkey’s HRC exports down 11.2 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:53:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 0.7 percent to 266,383 metric tons compared to September and were up 27.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $283.62 million, down 1.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 194.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.





In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.97 million mt, down 11.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 72.1 percent to $1.73 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first 10 months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 527,454 mt, down 32.9 percent, followed by the US which received 342,124 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 527,454 785,561 -32.86 61,924 56,353 9.89 USA 342,124 11,225 - 51,109 - - Spain 319,703 304,250 5.08 64,130 8,565 648.74 Belgium 137,306 67,175 104.40 10,181 - - Greece 82,061 77,417 6 17,322 6,055 - Canada 68,426 - - 16,368 - - Portugal 62,301 66,500 -6.31 65 - - Tunisia 59,678 17,384 243.29 3,417 - - Egypt 50,723 316,690 -83.98 7,886 1,436 449.16 South Africa 45,067 58,204 -22.57 - 18,741 -

