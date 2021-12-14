Turkey’s HRC exports down 11.2 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 0.7 percent to 266,383 metric tons compared to September and were up 27.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $283.62 million, down 1.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 194.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.97 million mt, down 11.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 72.1 percent to $1.73 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the first 10 months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 527,454 mt, down 32.9 percent, followed by the US which received 342,124 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January- October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
527,454
|
785,561
|
-32.86
|
61,924
|
56,353
|
9.89
|
USA
|
342,124
|
11,225
|
-
|
51,109
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
319,703
|
304,250
|
5.08
|
64,130
|
8,565
|
648.74
|
Belgium
|
137,306
|
67,175
|
104.40
|
10,181
|
-
|
-
|
Greece
|
82,061
|
77,417
|
6
|
17,322
|
6,055
|
-
|
Canada
|
68,426
|
-
|
-
|
16,368
|
-
|
-
|
Portugal
|
62,301
|
66,500
|
-6.31
|
65
|
-
|
-
|
Tunisia
|
59,678
|
17,384
|
243.29
|
3,417
|
-
|
-
|
Egypt
|
50,723
|
316,690
|
-83.98
|
7,886
|
1,436
|
449.16
|
South Africa
|
45,067
|
58,204
|
-22.57
|
-
|
18,741
|
-
Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows: