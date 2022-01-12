Turkey’s HRC exports down 10.5 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:09:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 41 percent to 155,700 metric tons compared to October and were up 2.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $155.21 million, down 44.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 104.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.12 million mt, down 10.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 74.1 percent to $1.89 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first 11 months last year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 576,393 mt, down 30.3 percent, followed by the US which received 342,110 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January- November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 576,393 826,700 -30.28 49,707 41,139 20.83 USA 342,110 11,225 2947.75 - - - Spain 336,906 313,193 7.57 18,541 8,942 107.35 Belgium 160,950 67,175 139.60 23,604 - - Greece 87,036 79,075 10.07 5,092 1,657 207.30 Canada 72,986 - - 4,693 - - Portugal 69,042 66,500 3.82 6,741 - - Tunisia 64,891 21,238 205.54 5,276 3,853 36.93 Egypt 62,961 338,580 -81.40 12,271 21,890 -43.94 South Africa 47,230 150,361 -68.59 2,348 - -

