Turkey’s HRC exports down 10.5 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:09:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 41 percent to 155,700 metric tons compared to October and were up 2.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $155.21 million, down 44.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 104.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.12 million mt, down 10.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 74.1 percent to $1.89 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first 11 months last year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 576,393 mt, down 30.3 percent, followed by the US which received 342,110 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2021

January- November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2021

November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

576,393

826,700

-30.28

49,707

41,139

20.83

USA

342,110

11,225

2947.75

-

-

-

Spain

336,906

313,193

7.57

18,541

8,942

107.35

Belgium

160,950

67,175

139.60

23,604

-

-

Greece

87,036

79,075

10.07

5,092

1,657

207.30

Canada

72,986

-

-

4,693

-

-

Portugal

69,042

66,500

3.82

6,741

-

-

Tunisia

64,891

21,238

205.54

5,276

3,853

36.93

Egypt

62,961

338,580

-81.40

12,271

21,890

-43.94

South Africa

47,230

150,361

-68.59

2,348

-

-

