Turkey’s Ford Otosan and Tofaş to suspend production in Aug and carry out maintenance

Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:15:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish automotive producer Ford Otosan has announced that it will suspend production at some of its plants due to annual leave. The company’s Gölcük transit line and Eskişehir plant will suspend production on August 1-15, the Gölcük custom on August 1-12, and the Yeniköy plant on August 1-25. During the suspension period, periodic maintenance works will be carried out at the plants, while the production lines at the Yeniköy plant will be prepared for new investments.

Another Turkish automobile manufacturer Tofaş has also announced that it will temporarily suspend production at its Bursa plant on August 8-21 due to planned annual leave and planned maintenance and repair works to be carried out at the production lines.