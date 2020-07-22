﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports up 7.2 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 16:40:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 61.6 percent month on month to 50,303 mt, down 32 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $28 million, increasing by 55.2 percent compared to April and down 35.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-May period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 315,010 metric tons, up 7.21 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $164.43 million, decreasing by 9.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 152,785 mt, down 4.32 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 38,060 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2020

January- May 2019

Change (%)

May 2020

May 2019

Change (%)

Russia

152,785

159,685

-4.32

16,484

29,850

-44.78

South Korea

38,060

3,953

-

9,525

1,127

-

Belgium

35,504

22,749

56.07

726

5,707

-87.28

Romania

27,161

28,197

-3.67

832

8,237

-89.9

China

18,418

6,999

163.15

-

-

-

Ukraine

10,930

6,757

61.76

1,471

3,876

-62.05

Netherlands

9,633

9,125

5.57

956

1,659

-42.37

Italy

9,259

11,937

-22.43

4,107

8,186

-49.83

Japan

3,523

15,765

-77.65

3,522

-

-

Germany

1,945

14,029

-86.14

514

9,766

-94.74

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below:


