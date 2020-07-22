Turkey's CRC imports up 7.2 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 16:40:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 61.6 percent month on month to 50,303 mt, down 32 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $28 million, increasing by 55.2 percent compared to April and down 35.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-May period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 315,010 metric tons, up 7.21 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $164.43 million, decreasing by 9.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 152,785 mt, down 4.32 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 38,060 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2020 January- May 2019 Change (%) May 2020 May 2019 Change (%) Russia 152,785 159,685 -4.32 16,484 29,850 -44.78 South Korea 38,060 3,953 - 9,525 1,127 - Belgium 35,504 22,749 56.07 726 5,707 -87.28 Romania 27,161 28,197 -3.67 832 8,237 -89.9 China 18,418 6,999 163.15 - - - Ukraine 10,930 6,757 61.76 1,471 3,876 -62.05 Netherlands 9,633 9,125 5.57 956 1,659 -42.37 Italy 9,259 11,937 -22.43 4,107 8,186 -49.83 Japan 3,523 15,765 -77.65 3,522 - - Germany 1,945 14,029 -86.14 514 9,766 -94.74

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below: