﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports up 22.6 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:28:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 81.3 percent month on month to 91,213 mt, up 144.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $47 million, increasing by 67.7 percent compared to May and up 106.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 406,220 metric tons, up 22.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $211.58 million, increasing by 3.8 percent compared same period of 2019.

In the first six months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 227,592 mt, up 29.65 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 40,572 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2020

January- June 2019

Change (%)

June 2020

June 2019

Change (%)

Russia

227.592

175.546

29,65

74.808

15.860

371,68

Belgium

40.572

25.073

61,82

5.069

2.323

118,21

South Korea

39.484

5.185

661,5

1.424

1.232

15,58

Romania

28.304

32.982

-14,18

1.142

4.784

-76,13

China

21.902

7.003

212,75

3.483

-

-

Netherlands

11.150

10.926

2,05

1.516

1.801

-15,82

Ukraine

10.930

10.255

6,58

-

3.498

-

Italy

10.179

16.772

-39,31

193

4.835

-96,01

Japan

3.523

15.765

-77,65

-

-

-

Sweden

2.184

2.378

-8,16

642

235

173,19

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: flats  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  Europe  crc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

Turkish HRC import volume down 12.9 percent in H1
18  Aug

Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.8 percent in H1
17  Aug

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.2 percent in H1
10  Aug

Turkey’s scrap imports in June up 18.8 percent from May
29  Jul

TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22.9 percent in H1