Turkey's CRC imports up 22.6 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:28:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 81.3 percent month on month to 91,213 mt, up 144.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $47 million, increasing by 67.7 percent compared to May and up 106.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 406,220 metric tons, up 22.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $211.58 million, increasing by 3.8 percent compared same period of 2019.

In the first six months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 227,592 mt, up 29.65 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 40,572 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2020 January- June 2019 Change (%) June 2020 June 2019 Change (%) Russia 227.592 175.546 29,65 74.808 15.860 371,68 Belgium 40.572 25.073 61,82 5.069 2.323 118,21 South Korea 39.484 5.185 661,5 1.424 1.232 15,58 Romania 28.304 32.982 -14,18 1.142 4.784 -76,13 China 21.902 7.003 212,75 3.483 - - Netherlands 11.150 10.926 2,05 1.516 1.801 -15,82 Ukraine 10.930 10.255 6,58 - 3.498 - Italy 10.179 16.772 -39,31 193 4.835 -96,01 Japan 3.523 15.765 -77,65 - - - Sweden 2.184 2.378 -8,16 642 235 173,19

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below: