Turkey's CRC imports up 18.9 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 12:13:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 4.8 percent month on month to 64,632 mt, up 14.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $33.3 million, increasing by 12.7 percent compared to July and down 0.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 532,502 metric tons, up 18.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $274.5 million, increasing by 0.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eight months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 323.323 mt, up 41.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 54,896 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-August are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- August 2020

January- August 2019

Change (%)

August 2020

August 2019

Change (%)

Russia

323,323

228,273

41.64

49,342

27,795

77.52

Belgium

54,896

32,780

67.47

4,528

3,508

29.08

South Korea

40,805

7,621

435.43

1,047

1,425

-26.53

Romania

30,042

47,791

-37.14

409

7,739

-94.72

China

28,048

13,160

113.13

5,571

2,688

107.25

Ukraine

12,930

11,258

14.85

865

-

-

Netherlands

12,725

14.998

-15.16

1,415

1,723

-17.88

Italy

10,737

32,601

-67.07

-

9,244

-

Japan

3,523

15,777

-77.67

-

12

-

Sweden

2,925

3,351

-12.71

232

333

-30.33

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below:


