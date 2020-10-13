Turkey's CRC imports up 18.9 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 12:13:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 4.8 percent month on month to 64,632 mt, up 14.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $33.3 million, increasing by 12.7 percent compared to July and down 0.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 532,502 metric tons, up 18.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $274.5 million, increasing by 0.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eight months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 323.323 mt, up 41.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 54,896 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- August 2020 January- August 2019 Change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Change (%) Russia 323,323 228,273 41.64 49,342 27,795 77.52 Belgium 54,896 32,780 67.47 4,528 3,508 29.08 South Korea 40,805 7,621 435.43 1,047 1,425 -26.53 Romania 30,042 47,791 -37.14 409 7,739 -94.72 China 28,048 13,160 113.13 5,571 2,688 107.25 Ukraine 12,930 11,258 14.85 865 - - Netherlands 12,725 14.998 -15.16 1,415 1,723 -17.88 Italy 10,737 32,601 -67.07 - 9,244 - Japan 3,523 15,777 -77.67 - 12 - Sweden 2,925 3,351 -12.71 232 333 -30.33

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below: