Turkey’s wire rod exports up 7.3 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:41:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 35.4 percent year on year to 147,110 metric tons, up 58.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $117.4 million, up 57.8 percent month on month and increasing by 67.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 299,825 metric tons, up 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $241.94 million, increasing by 47.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 74,518 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 53,488 metric tons and the Netherlands with 38,700 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 74,518 84,000 -11.29 33,379 16,932 97.14 Romania 53,488 11,444 367.39 34,697 4,008 765.69 Netherlands 38,700 29,596 30.76 28,582 29,596 -3.43 Italy 20,356 12,501 62.83 11,419 12,439 -8.20 Canada 15,099 - - 3,714 - - Peru 11,774 23,401 -49.69 - 12,513 - Ivory Coast 9,267 4,892 89.43 - - - Senegal 7,627 - - 5,407 - - Morocco 7,264 10,826 -32.90 265 10,507 -97.48 Paraguay 6,418 9,313 -31.09 379 2,681 -85.86

