﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 7.3 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 35.4 percent year on year to 147,110 metric tons, up 58.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $117.4 million, up 57.8 percent month on month and increasing by 67.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 299,825 metric tons, up 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $241.94 million, increasing by 47.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 74,518 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 53,488 metric tons and the Netherlands with 38,700 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

74,518

84,000

-11.29

33,379

16,932

97.14

Romania

53,488

11,444

367.39

34,697

4,008

765.69

Netherlands

38,700

29,596

30.76

28,582

29,596

-3.43

Italy

20,356

12,501

62.83

11,419

12,439

-8.20

Canada

15,099

-

-

3,714

-

-

Peru

11,774

23,401

-49.69

-

12,513

-

Ivory Coast

9,267

4,892

89.43

-

-

-

Senegal

7,627

-

-

5,407

-

-

Morocco

7,264

10,826

-32.90

265

10,507

-97.48

Paraguay

6,418

9,313

-31.09

379

2,681

-85.86

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March:


Tags: wire rod longs Turkey Europe steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

11 Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.2 percent in January-February
11 Mar

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 41.5 percent in January
07 Oct

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.1 percent in January-August
04 Aug

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.5 percent in January-June
06 Jul

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May
04 Jun

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 10.4 percent in January-April
06 May

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.8 percent in January-March
07 Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February
08 Mar

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 8.3 percent in January
03 Feb

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 30.8 percent in 2020