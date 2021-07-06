﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:16:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.5 percent year on year to 78,643 metric tons, down 44.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $54.51 million, down 43.5 percent month on month and increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 498,415 metric tons, up 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $315.27 million, increasing by 43.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 110,289 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 35,070 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

110,289

95,812

15.11

1,867

11,178

-83.30

Netherlands

85,851

30,050

185.69

-

30,050

-

Brazil

35,070

-

-

14,783

-

-

Peru

33,525

-

-

10,124

-

-

Canada

31,160

1,288

2319.25

205

249

-17.67

Haiti

28,276

46,308

-38.94

352

11,540

-96.95

Romania

21,400

14,265

50.02

9,688

-

-

Morocco

18,553

28,208

-34.23

7,470

6,026

23.96

Italy

15,501

-

-

-

-

-

Paraguay

11,636

5,756

102.15

916

568

61.27

