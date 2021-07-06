Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.5 percent year on year to 78,643 metric tons, down 44.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $54.51 million, down 43.5 percent month on month and increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 498,415 metric tons, up 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $315.27 million, increasing by 43.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 110,289 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 35,070 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2021
|
January-May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
110,289
|
95,812
|
15.11
|
1,867
|
11,178
|
-83.30
|
Netherlands
|
85,851
|
30,050
|
185.69
|
-
|
30,050
|
-
|
Brazil
|
35,070
|
-
|
-
|
14,783
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
33,525
|
-
|
-
|
10,124
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
31,160
|
1,288
|
2319.25
|
205
|
249
|
-17.67
|
Haiti
|
28,276
|
46,308
|
-38.94
|
352
|
11,540
|
-96.95
|
Romania
|
21,400
|
14,265
|
50.02
|
9,688
|
-
|
-
|
Morocco
|
18,553
|
28,208
|
-34.23
|
7,470
|
6,026
|
23.96
|
Italy
|
15,501
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Paraguay
|
11,636
|
5,756
|
102.15
|
916
|
568
|
61.27
