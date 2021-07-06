Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:16:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.5 percent year on year to 78,643 metric tons, down 44.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $54.51 million, down 43.5 percent month on month and increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 498,415 metric tons, up 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $315.27 million, increasing by 43.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 110,289 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 35,070 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 110,289 95,812 15.11 1,867 11,178 -83.30 Netherlands 85,851 30,050 185.69 - 30,050 - Brazil 35,070 - - 14,783 - - Peru 33,525 - - 10,124 - - Canada 31,160 1,288 2319.25 205 249 -17.67 Haiti 28,276 46,308 -38.94 352 11,540 -96.95 Romania 21,400 14,265 50.02 9,688 - - Morocco 18,553 28,208 -34.23 7,470 6,026 23.96 Italy 15,501 - - - - - Paraguay 11,636 5,756 102.15 916 568 61.27

