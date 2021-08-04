﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.5 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:48:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 111,315 metric tons, up 44.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.07 million, up 50.0 percent month on month and increasing by 69.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 608,032 metric tons, up 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $394.19 million, increasing by 47.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 126,166 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 47,640 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

126,166

116,286

8.50

15,949

20,474

-22.10

Netherlands

85,851

30,050

185.69

-

-

-

Brazil

47,640

-

-

13,325

-

-

Canada

34,607

1,649

1998.67

3,447

361

854.85

Peru

33,525

-

-

-

109

-

Romania

28,322

24,090

17.57

6,923

9,825

-29.54

Haiti

28,276

58,455

-51.63

-

12,147

-

Ivory Coast

23,888

13,558

76.19

16,876

-

-

Morocco

18,714

46,341

-59.62

161

18,132

-99.11

Italy

17,911

17,070

4.93

2,409

17,049

-85.87

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June:


Tags: steelmaking  Europe  longs  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Aug

Turkey’s billet imports up 133.7 percent in January-June
04  Aug

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.7 percent in January-June
12  Jul

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May
08  Jul

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May
07  Jul

Turkey’s HRC exports down 21.7 percent in January-May