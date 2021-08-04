Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.5 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:48:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 111,315 metric tons, up 44.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.07 million, up 50.0 percent month on month and increasing by 69.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 608,032 metric tons, up 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $394.19 million, increasing by 47.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 126,166 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 47,640 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 126,166 116,286 8.50 15,949 20,474 -22.10 Netherlands 85,851 30,050 185.69 - - - Brazil 47,640 - - 13,325 - - Canada 34,607 1,649 1998.67 3,447 361 854.85 Peru 33,525 - - - 109 - Romania 28,322 24,090 17.57 6,923 9,825 -29.54 Haiti 28,276 58,455 -51.63 - 12,147 - Ivory Coast 23,888 13,558 76.19 16,876 - - Morocco 18,714 46,341 -59.62 161 18,132 -99.11 Italy 17,911 17,070 4.93 2,409 17,049 -85.87

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June: