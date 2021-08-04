Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.5 percent in January-June

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 111,315 metric tons, up 44.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.07 million, up 50.0 percent month on month and increasing by 69.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 608,032 metric tons, up 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $394.19 million, increasing by 47.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 126,166 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Brazil with 47,640 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2021
|
January-June 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2021
|
June 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
126,166
|
116,286
|
8.50
|
15,949
|
20,474
|
-22.10
|
Netherlands
|
85,851
|
30,050
|
185.69
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
47,640
|
-
|
-
|
13,325
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
34,607
|
1,649
|
1998.67
|
3,447
|
361
|
854.85
|
Peru
|
33,525
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
109
|
-
|
Romania
|
28,322
|
24,090
|
17.57
|
6,923
|
9,825
|
-29.54
|
Haiti
|
28,276
|
58,455
|
-51.63
|
-
|
12,147
|
-
|
Ivory Coast
|
23,888
|
13,558
|
76.19
|
16,876
|
-
|
-
|
Morocco
|
18,714
|
46,341
|
-59.62
|
161
|
18,132
|
-99.11
|
Italy
|
17,911
|
17,070
|
4.93
|
2,409
|
17,049
|
-85.87
