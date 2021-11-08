﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.8 percent in January-September

Monday, 08 November 2021 15:14:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 26.7 percent year on year to 132,150 metric tons, down 42.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $109.04 million, down 39.2 month on month and increasing by 132.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, up 20.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $794.88 million, increasing by 91.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 203,045 metric tons. Israel was followed by Brazil with 154,709 metric tons and the Netherlands with 147,656 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January-September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

 

September 2021

September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

203,045

229,814

-11.65

 

21,620

43,268

-50.03

Brazil

154,709

54

-

 

23,966

-

-

Netherlands

147,656

60,000

146.09

 

26,430

-

-

Romania

58,019

36,802

57.65

 

11,617

9,890

17.46

Peru

49,318

108

-

 

9,520

-

-

Canada

45,488

5,169

780.02

 

-

1,245

-

Ivory Coast

41,450

-

-

 

-

-

-

Spain

41,287

9,766

322.76

 

11,817

148

-

Australia

34,383

17,784

93.34

 

6,606

4,130

59.95

Haiti

32,829

100,637

-67.38

 

-

6,047

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September:


Tags: Europe  Turkey  steelmaking


