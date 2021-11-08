Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.8 percent in January-September

Monday, 08 November 2021 15:14:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 26.7 percent year on year to 132,150 metric tons, down 42.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $109.04 million, down 39.2 month on month and increasing by 132.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, up 20.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $794.88 million, increasing by 91.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 203,045 metric tons. Israel was followed by Brazil with 154,709 metric tons and the Netherlands with 147,656 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January-September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 203,045 229,814 -11.65 21,620 43,268 -50.03 Brazil 154,709 54 - 23,966 - - Netherlands 147,656 60,000 146.09 26,430 - - Romania 58,019 36,802 57.65 11,617 9,890 17.46 Peru 49,318 108 - 9,520 - - Canada 45,488 5,169 780.02 - 1,245 - Ivory Coast 41,450 - - - - - Spain 41,287 9,766 322.76 11,817 148 - Australia 34,383 17,784 93.34 6,606 4,130 59.95 Haiti 32,829 100,637 -67.38 - 6,047 -

