Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.1 percent in January-August

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 94 percent year on year to 229,607 metric tons, up 54.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $180.77 million, up 59 percent month on month and increasing by 237.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 984,757 metric tons, up 20.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $687.36 million, increasing by 86.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 181,487 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 146,669 metric tons and Brazil with 130,851 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January- August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 181,487 186,545 -2.71 30,634 43,952 -30.3 Netherlands 146,669 60,000 144.45 30,000 29,950 0.17 Brazil 130,851 54 - 78,185 - - Romania 46,403 25,874 79.34 408 47 768.09 Ivory Coast 40,449 - - - - - Peru 39,797 108 - - - - Canada 36,801 3,924 837.84 960 1,225 -21.63 Haiti 32,829 95,589 -65.29 - - - Spain 30.017 9,617 212.12 12,500 3,093 304.14 Australia 27.776 13,654 103.43 8,205 6,040 35.84

