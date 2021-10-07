﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.1 percent in January-August

Thursday, 07 October 2021 13:51:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 94 percent year on year to 229,607 metric tons, up 54.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $180.77 million, up 59 percent month on month and increasing by 237.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 984,757 metric tons, up 20.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $687.36 million, increasing by 86.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 181,487 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 146,669 metric tons and Brazil with 130,851 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

181,487

186,545

-2.71

30,634

43,952

-30.3

Netherlands

146,669

60,000

144.45

30,000

29,950

0.17

Brazil

130,851

54

-

78,185

-

-

Romania

46,403

25,874

79.34

408

47

768.09

Ivory Coast

40,449

-

-

-

-

-

Peru

39,797

108

-

-

-

-

Canada

36,801

3,924

837.84

960

1,225

-21.63

Haiti

32,829

95,589

-65.29

-

-

-

Spain

30.017

9,617

212.12

12,500

3,093

304.14

Australia

27.776

13,654

103.43

8,205

6,040

35.84

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August:


