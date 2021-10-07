Turkey’s wire rod exports up 20.1 percent in January-August

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 94 percent year on year to 229,607 metric tons, up 54.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $180.77 million, up 59 percent month on month and increasing by 237.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 984,757 metric tons, up 20.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $687.36 million, increasing by 86.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 181,487 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 146,669 metric tons and Brazil with 130,851 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January- August 2021
|
January- August 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2021
|
August 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
181,487
|
186,545
|
-2.71
|
30,634
|
43,952
|
-30.3
|
Netherlands
|
146,669
|
60,000
|
144.45
|
30,000
|
29,950
|
0.17
|
Brazil
|
130,851
|
54
|
-
|
78,185
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
46,403
|
25,874
|
79.34
|
408
|
47
|
768.09
|
Ivory Coast
|
40,449
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
39,797
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
36,801
|
3,924
|
837.84
|
960
|
1,225
|
-21.63
|
Haiti
|
32,829
|
95,589
|
-65.29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
30.017
|
9,617
|
212.12
|
12,500
|
3,093
|
304.14
|
Australia
|
27.776
|
13,654
|
103.43
|
8,205
|
6,040
|
35.84
