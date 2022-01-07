Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.3 percent in January-November

Friday, 07 January 2022 13:48:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 20 percent year on year to 112,477 metric tons, down 5.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $87.3 million, down 10 percent month on month and increasing by 87.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.



Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.32 million metric tons, up 15.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.32 billion, increasing by 84.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 252,571 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,838 metric tons and Brazil with 124,152 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January- November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 252,571 310,368 -18.62 23,391 32,737 -28.55 Netherlands 147,838 60,079 146.07 - 79 - Brazil 124,152 79 - 133 - - Romania 65,070 36,944 76.13 4 - - Australia 56,612 17,979 214.88 10,448 194 - Ivory Coasts 56,128 - - - - - Spain 55,446 9,792 466.24 - - - Belgium 51,885 505 - 27,060 11 - Canada 49,468 5,169 857.01 365 - - Peru 49,318 7,302 575.40 - - -

