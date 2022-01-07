﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.3 percent in January-November

Friday, 07 January 2022 13:48:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 20 percent year on year to 112,477 metric tons, down 5.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $87.3 million, down 10 percent month on month and increasing by 87.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.32 million metric tons, up 15.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.32 billion, increasing by 84.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 252,571 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,838 metric tons and Brazil with 124,152 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2021

January- November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

 

November 2021

November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

252,571

310,368

-18.62

 

23,391

32,737

-28.55

Netherlands

147,838

60,079

146.07

 

-

79

-

Brazil

124,152

79

-

 

133

-

-

Romania

65,070

36,944

76.13

 

4

-

-

Australia

56,612

17,979

214.88

 

10,448

194

-

Ivory Coasts

56,128

-

-

 

-

-

-

Spain

55,446

9,792

466.24

 

-

-

-

Belgium

51,885

505

-

 

27,060

11

-

Canada

49,468

5,169

857.01

 

365

-

-

Peru

49,318

7,302

575.40

 

-

-

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November:

 


