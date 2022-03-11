Turkey’s wire rod exports down 41.5 percent in January

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 41.5 percent year on year to 59,610 metric tons, down 43.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $50.09 million, down 40.7 percent month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
In January, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 18,671 metric tons. Israel was followed by Peru with 11,774 metric tons and the Morocco with 6,999 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2022
|
January 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
18,671
|
46,024
|
-59.43
|
Peru
|
11,774
|
8,017
|
46.86
|
Morocco
|
6,999
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
6,314
|
-
|
-
|
Paraguay
|
2,609
|
3,087
|
-15.48
|
Trinidad & Tobago
|
2,245
|
1,280
|
75.39
|
Senegal
|
2,220
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
1,139
|
-
|
-
|
Argentina
|
1,113
|
743
|
49.80
|
Egypt
|
994
|
297
|
234.68
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January: