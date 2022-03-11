Turkey’s wire rod exports down 41.5 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 15:56:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 41.5 percent year on year to 59,610 metric tons, down 43.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $50.09 million, down 40.7 percent month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.



In January, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 18,671 metric tons. Israel was followed by Peru with 11,774 metric tons and the Morocco with 6,999 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 18,671 46,024 -59.43 Peru 11,774 8,017 46.86 Morocco 6,999 - - Romania 6,314 - - Paraguay 2,609 3,087 -15.48 Trinidad & Tobago 2,245 1,280 75.39 Senegal 2,220 - - France 1,139 - - Argentina 1,113 743 49.80 Egypt 994 297 234.68

