Turkey’s wire rod exports down 41.5 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 15:56:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 41.5 percent year on year to 59,610 metric tons, down 43.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $50.09 million, down 40.7 percent month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


In January, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 18,671 metric tons. Israel was followed by Peru with 11,774 metric tons and the Morocco with 6,999 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

18,671

46,024

-59.43

Peru

11,774

8,017

46.86

Morocco

6,999

-

-

Romania

6,314

-

-

Paraguay

2,609

3,087

-15.48

Trinidad & Tobago

2,245

1,280

75.39

Senegal

2,220

-

-

France

1,139

-

-

Argentina

1,113

743

49.80

Egypt

994

297

234.68

