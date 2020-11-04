﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 37 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 16:38:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 29.7 percent year on year to 105,376 metric tons, down 11.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.44 million, down 11.4 percent month on month and decreasing by 36.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 925,237 metric tons, down 37.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $415.32 million, decreasing by 44.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 230,903 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 100,636 metric tons and Morocco with 68,286 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September  2019

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

230,903

326,716

-29.33

44,359

49,159

-9.76

Haiti

100,636

81,078

24.12

6,047

16,521

-63.40

Morocco

68,286

86,535

-21.09

10,456

-

-

Netherlands

60,000

103,213

-41.87

-

-

-

Egypt

47,618

34,286

38.88

217

7,653

-97.16

Singapore

42,726

95,367

-55.20

-

1,035

-

Romania

36,805

83,754

-56.06

9,891

14,956

-33.87

Senegal

33,673

54,216

-37.89

-

5,077

-

Australia

17,785

28,564

-37.74

4,130

1,244

231.99

Italy

17,092

13,200

29.48

-

-

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September:


