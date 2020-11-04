Turkey’s wire rod exports down 37 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 16:38:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 29.7 percent year on year to 105,376 metric tons, down 11.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.44 million, down 11.4 percent month on month and decreasing by 36.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 925,237 metric tons, down 37.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $415.32 million, decreasing by 44.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 230,903 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 100,636 metric tons and Morocco with 68,286 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 230,903 326,716 -29.33 44,359 49,159 -9.76 Haiti 100,636 81,078 24.12 6,047 16,521 -63.40 Morocco 68,286 86,535 -21.09 10,456 - - Netherlands 60,000 103,213 -41.87 - - - Egypt 47,618 34,286 38.88 217 7,653 -97.16 Singapore 42,726 95,367 -55.20 - 1,035 - Romania 36,805 83,754 -56.06 9,891 14,956 -33.87 Senegal 33,673 54,216 -37.89 - 5,077 - Australia 17,785 28,564 -37.74 4,130 1,244 231.99 Italy 17,092 13,200 29.48 - - -

