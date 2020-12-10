﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 34.5 percent in January-October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 15:27:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 119,597 metric tons, up 14.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $57.05 million, up 21.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.04 million metric tons, down 34.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $471.89 million, decreasing by 41.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 277,630 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 117,337 metric tons and Morocco with 68,286 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October   2019

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

277,630

356,342

-22.09

47,817

29,626

61.40

Haiti

117,337

88,222

33.00

16,701

7,144

133.78

Morocco

68,286

86,590

-21.14

-

-

-

Netherlands

60,000

128,240

-53.21

-

25,027

-

Egypt

52,339

43,260

20.99

4,721

8,974

-47.39

Senegal

47,619

54,216

-12.17

13,946

-

-

Singapore

42,726

98,007

-56.41

-

2,641

-

Romania

36,946

90,869

-59.34

142

7,115

-98.00

Dominican Republic

18,160

32,710

-44.48

4,006

-

-

Australia

17,785

31,849

-44.16

-

32,857

-

