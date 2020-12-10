Turkey’s wire rod exports down 34.5 percent in January-October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 15:27:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 119,597 metric tons, up 14.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $57.05 million, up 21.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.04 million metric tons, down 34.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $471.89 million, decreasing by 41.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 277,630 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 117,337 metric tons and Morocco with 68,286 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 277,630 356,342 -22.09 47,817 29,626 61.40 Haiti 117,337 88,222 33.00 16,701 7,144 133.78 Morocco 68,286 86,590 -21.14 - - - Netherlands 60,000 128,240 -53.21 - 25,027 - Egypt 52,339 43,260 20.99 4,721 8,974 -47.39 Senegal 47,619 54,216 -12.17 13,946 - - Singapore 42,726 98,007 -56.41 - 2,641 - Romania 36,946 90,869 -59.34 142 7,115 -98.00 Dominican Republic 18,160 32,710 -44.48 4,006 - - Australia 17,785 31,849 -44.16 - 32,857 -

