Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:30:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 19.8 percent year on year to 96,380 metric tons, down 19.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.90 million, down 16.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.14 million metric tons, down 33.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $519.78 million, decreasing by 39.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 311,045 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 126,361 metric tons and Morocco with 68,990 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 311,045 369,311 -15.78 33,415 12,969 157.65 Haiti 126,361 97,343 29.81 9,024 9,121 -1.06 Morocco 68,990 86,590 -20.33 704 - - Netherlands 60,079 153,599 -60.89 - 25,359 - Egypt 55,629 51,563 7.89 3,290 8,304 -60.38 Senegal 47,619 56,324 -15.46 - 2,107 - Singapore 42,726 111,546 -61.70 - 13,538 - Romania 36,946 103,842 -64.42 - 12,973 - Ghana 27,233 10,100 169.63 10,000 1,199 734.03 Dominican Republic 24,666 32,710 -24.59 6,505 - -

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November: