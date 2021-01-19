﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:30:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 19.8 percent year on year to 96,380 metric tons, down 19.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.90 million, down 16.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.14 million metric tons, down 33.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $519.78 million, decreasing by 39.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 311,045 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 126,361 metric tons and Morocco with 68,990 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

311,045

369,311

-15.78

33,415

12,969

157.65

Haiti

126,361

97,343

29.81

9,024

9,121

-1.06

Morocco

68,990

86,590

-20.33

704

-

-

Netherlands

60,079

153,599

-60.89

-

25,359

-

Egypt

55,629

51,563

7.89

3,290

8,304

-60.38

Senegal

47,619

56,324

-15.46

-

2,107

-

Singapore

42,726

111,546

-61.70

-

13,538

-

Romania

36,946

103,842

-64.42

-

12,973

-

Ghana

27,233

10,100

169.63

10,000

1,199

734.03

Dominican Republic

24,666

32,710

-24.59

6,505

-

-

