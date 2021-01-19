Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 19.8 percent year on year to 96,380 metric tons, down 19.4 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.90 million, down 16.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.14 million metric tons, down 33.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $519.78 million, decreasing by 39.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 311,045 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 126,361 metric tons and Morocco with 68,990 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2020
|
January-November 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
November 2020
|
November 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
311,045
|
369,311
|
-15.78
|
33,415
|
12,969
|
157.65
|
Haiti
|
126,361
|
97,343
|
29.81
|
9,024
|
9,121
|
-1.06
|
Morocco
|
68,990
|
86,590
|
-20.33
|
704
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
60,079
|
153,599
|
-60.89
|
-
|
25,359
|
-
|
Egypt
|
55,629
|
51,563
|
7.89
|
3,290
|
8,304
|
-60.38
|
Senegal
|
47,619
|
56,324
|
-15.46
|
-
|
2,107
|
-
|
Singapore
|
42,726
|
111,546
|
-61.70
|
-
|
13,538
|
-
|
Romania
|
36,946
|
103,842
|
-64.42
|
-
|
12,973
|
-
|
Ghana
|
27,233
|
10,100
|
169.63
|
10,000
|
1,199
|
734.03
|
Dominican Republic
|
24,666
|
32,710
|
-24.59
|
6,505
|
-
|
-
