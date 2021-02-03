﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 30.8 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:14:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 121,482 metric tons, up 29.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $61.74 million, up 32.6 percent month on month and increasing by 32.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.26 million metric tons, down 30.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $580.18 million, decreasing by 35.9 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 325,092 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 136,018 metric tons and the Netherlands with 90,362 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

325,092

406,287

-19.98

14,724

36,976

-60.18

Haiti

136,018

114,643

18.64

10,355

17,300

-40.14

Netherlands

90,362

153,647

-41.19

30,282

-

-

Morocco

68,924

86,590

-20.40

-

-

-

Egypt

61,422

51,802

18.57

5,793

238

2334.03

Senegal

58,104

58,320

-0.37

10,486

1,996

425.35

Singapore

42,726

112,234

-61.93

-

689

-

Romania

37,497

110,338

-66.02

552

6,496

-9.50

Ghana

27,763

10,100

174.88

961

-

-

Dominican Republic

27,341

32,710

-16.41

2,677

-

-

