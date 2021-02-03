Turkey’s wire rod exports down 30.8 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:14:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 121,482 metric tons, up 29.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $61.74 million, up 32.6 percent month on month and increasing by 32.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.26 million metric tons, down 30.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $580.18 million, decreasing by 35.9 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 325,092 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 136,018 metric tons and the Netherlands with 90,362 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2020:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Y-o-y change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 325,092 406,287 -19.98 14,724 36,976 -60.18 Haiti 136,018 114,643 18.64 10,355 17,300 -40.14 Netherlands 90,362 153,647 -41.19 30,282 - - Morocco 68,924 86,590 -20.40 - - - Egypt 61,422 51,802 18.57 5,793 238 2334.03 Senegal 58,104 58,320 -0.37 10,486 1,996 425.35 Singapore 42,726 112,234 -61.93 - 689 - Romania 37,497 110,338 -66.02 552 6,496 -9.50 Ghana 27,763 10,100 174.88 961 - - Dominican Republic 27,341 32,710 -16.41 2,677 - -

