Turkey’s wire rod exports down 30.8 percent in 2020

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 121,482 metric tons, up 29.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $61.74 million, up 32.6 percent month on month and increasing by 32.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.26 million metric tons, down 30.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $580.18 million, decreasing by 35.9 percent compared to 2019.
In 2020, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 325,092 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 136,018 metric tons and the Netherlands with 90,362 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
325,092
|
406,287
|
-19.98
|
14,724
|
36,976
|
-60.18
|
Haiti
|
136,018
|
114,643
|
18.64
|
10,355
|
17,300
|
-40.14
|
Netherlands
|
90,362
|
153,647
|
-41.19
|
30,282
|
-
|
-
|
Morocco
|
68,924
|
86,590
|
-20.40
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Egypt
|
61,422
|
51,802
|
18.57
|
5,793
|
238
|
2334.03
|
Senegal
|
58,104
|
58,320
|
-0.37
|
10,486
|
1,996
|
425.35
|
Singapore
|
42,726
|
112,234
|
-61.93
|
-
|
689
|
-
|
Romania
|
37,497
|
110,338
|
-66.02
|
552
|
6,496
|
-9.50
|
Ghana
|
27,763
|
10,100
|
174.88
|
961
|
-
|
-
|
Dominican Republic
|
27,341
|
32,710
|
-16.41
|
2,677
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2020: