Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 17:40:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s wire rod exports decreased by 41.1 percent year on year to 70,090 metric tons, down 55.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $48.30 million, down 54.4 percent month on month and by 49.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 1.08 million metric tons, down 10.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $855.18 million, dropping by 1.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 235,471 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 120,632 metric tons and Senegal with 73,090 metric tons.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 235,471 229,178 +2.7 85,310 26,321 +224.1 Romania 120,632 65,066 +85.4 - 7,058 - Netherlands 73,090 23,391 +212.5 7,689 5,599 +37.3 Senegal 51,198 25,338 +102.1 12,628 - - Canada 51,075 49,102 +4.0 1,492 4,114 -63.7 Morocco 50,147 14,783 +239.2 - 182 - Ivory Coast 42,599 55,539 -23.3 - 14,089 - Haiti 41,607 32,829 +26.7 5,898 - - Italy 35,476 38,429 -7.7 - 5,957 - Bulgaria 34,193 10,227 +234.3 2,006 - -

