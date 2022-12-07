﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 17:40:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s wire rod exports decreased by 41.1 percent year on year to 70,090 metric tons, down 55.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $48.30 million, down 54.4 percent month on month and by 49.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 1.08 million metric tons, down 10.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $855.18 million, dropping by 1.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 235,471 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 120,632 metric tons and Senegal with 73,090 metric tons.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

235,471

229,178

+2.7

85,310

26,321

+224.1

Romania

120,632

65,066

+85.4

-

7,058

-

Netherlands

73,090

23,391

+212.5

7,689

5,599

+37.3

Senegal

51,198

25,338

+102.1

12,628

-

-

Canada

51,075

49,102

+4.0

1,492

4,114

-63.7

Morocco

50,147

14,783

+239.2

-

182

-

Ivory Coast

42,599

55,539

-23.3

-

14,089

-

Haiti

41,607

32,829

+26.7

5,898

-

-

Italy

35,476

38,429

-7.7

-

5,957

-

Bulgaria

34,193

10,227

+234.3

2,006

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in January-October:


