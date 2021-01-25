Turkey’s white goods sales rise by 16% in 2020 despite pandemic

Monday, 25 January 2021 17:16:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The White Goods Industrialists Association of Turkey (TÜRKBESD) has given its assessment of the situation in Turkey’s white goods sector in 2020 at a press conference. According to TÜRKBESD data, its member companies’ domestic market sales of six main products increased by 16 percent year on year to 7,750,000 units in 2020, despite the challenging conditions amid the pandemic. Turkey’s exports to the EU remained stable compared to the previous year, even though Europe was severely affected by the pandemic. Total sales to the local market and export markets increased by four percent year on year to 30 million units in the given year.

Pointing out that Turkey, which exports more than 75 percent of its white good production to 170 countries, is the world’s second largest while goods production base after China, TÜRKBESD chairman Can Dinçer stated, “Despite the Covid-19 restrictions and the negative effects of the pandemic on the overall economy, the white goods industry recorded successful results last year. The increasing need for hygiene and the rise in housing sales increased the demand for white goods.”

Stressing that the recent difficulties in the supply of flat steel, which is the main input for white goods, have negatively affected production and export of white goods, TÜRKBESD board member Mehmet Yavuz stated that the prices increased due to the duties on imported hot rolled coil. The difficulties in input supply increase costs and put production at risk, he noted.

Following the antidumping measures imposed by the European Union, the antidumping investigation on hot rolled coil imports imposed by Turkey has caused concern. “Since the EU is the main export market for our industry, we think that these moves can be perceived as retaliation and have the risk of adversely affecting exports,” Mr. Yavuz said. The board member stated that the customs duty policy should be revised in the upcoming period.