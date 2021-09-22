Turkey’s Tosyalı to invest in second pier to increase port capacity at Iskenderun

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 14:59:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a media report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding will invest in building a second pier at Iskenderun Port. The pier will be built in front of the steel plant with 4 million mt capacity is expected to be completed in the first half of the next year.

With the given pier, the capacity of the port, which stands at 7.5 million mt, will increase to 16 million mt per year. At Iskenderun Port, it is possible to berth 10 ships at the same time depending on the size of the ship.

Meanwhile, Tosyalı Iskenderun Port set a record in the Mediterranean region by handling over 1 million mt of material in July.

Tosyalı also has a large port investment in Algeria, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The port in Algeria is the largest port in the country with its ship docking and 150,000 mt unloading capacity.