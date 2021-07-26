Turkey’s Tosyalı orders three ladle furnaces and a seven-strand high-speed combi-caster

Monday, 26 July 2021 12:33:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply three ladle furnaces and a seven-strand high-speed combi-continuous casting machine to İskenderun, Turkey-based Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi.

The continuous casting machine will produce 150 mm square sections. The product portfolio will include steel grades such as rebar, low-alloyed wire rod, welding wire, high-carbon steels, cold heading steels and spring steels. With the high-speed seven-strand continuous caster, the billet caster will be designed as a combi-caster for 150-millimeter square billets and a future extension to also include the production of blooms and beam blanks. The new meltshop is scheduled to be commissioned in early September 2022.

The three ladle furnaces will ensure maximum process efficiency and product quality while minimizing consumption of electric energy and ferroalloys.

The equipment will be part of a new greenfield steel production facility Sarıseki for flat and long products with an annual production capacity of 2.2 million mt. The products will be used in car manufacturing and in the construction industry, in the latter primarily as steel structures for energy transmission lines.