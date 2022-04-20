﻿
English
Turkey’s Tatmetal to build solar power plant at Ereğli facilities

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:53:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based flat steel producer Tatmetal has announced that it will build a solar power plant at its production facilities in Ereğli.

The power plant, which will be the company’s first renewable energy investment, will be built on a 70,000 square meter area covering the roofs of the facilities.

The power plant, which is expected to be fully commissioned this year, will produce an average of 12 million kWh of electricity annually.

With the given investment, a precaution will be taken against the conditions of the EU Carbon Border Tax, which will come into effect in 2025. Tatmetal continues to work on other sources besides solar energy in order to meet the majority of its energy consumption from renewable energy.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

