Turkey’s steel requirement targets for post-earthquake renewal raise numerous questions

The announcement by the Turkish government regarding an estimated requirement of 4 million mt of steel rebar in the framework of the planned rebuilding in the Iskenderun region has raised many questions in the market. Given that the planned period is three to four months, meaning an additional supply of up to 1 million mt per month, this raises issues regarding the availability of the needed supply and the possibility for the mills in the affected area to rapidly restart their operations. The price issue is another concern as normally such a sharp demand increase would trigger a significant price rise in the rebar and the related sectors. Currently, the government is expected to hold meetings with producers in Turkey in order to finalize agreements.

The domestic rebar production in the Iskenderun region is not enough to cover the announced consumption figures, not mentioning the difficulties of restarting production after the earthquake. “I think they will all be running in one to two weeks. With the re-rollers, they produce as much as 1.5 million mt in three months, but that would not happen with less man power,” a billet supplier told SteelOrbis. Many believe a large part of the remaining demand would be covered by integrated producer Kardemir, which is mentioned in the official letter, while mills from other regions are also expected to take part. “The mills will set the final amount, the real number that can be produced,” a source said.

As Turkey has been working at reduced capacity utilization rate for long products, in theory the 4 million mt of demand can be covered. However, in practice, for that the mills will have to book additional scrap or/and billet feedstock which cannot be done easily, quickly and at normal price levels. Another issue is, whether Turkish sea ports have enough capacity to handle the additional scrap capacity easily. As a result, many expect price upturns in the market for raw materials, semis and finished steel. However, some share the expectation that the rebar prices for these projects must be regulated in order for the whole issue to not create a disturbance in the market.

In addition, given the increased feedstock requirement, many expect higher billet demand in Turkey while billet availability is generally limited. Asian and GCC sellers are offering on and off and Russia supplies limited volumes and, even if increased, they might not be enough. “Of course, it will depend on the price. Once there is a high price, there will be suppliers. But I would bet on Algeria and Asia, aside from Russia of course,” a source said. In addition, the domestic billet supply to the free market is expected to be reduce, which will force local re-rollers to source imports in larger volumes. Particularly, sources expect that, if Kardemir participates, there will be no billet from them in the Karabuk region for a while.

In such a situation, many question whether the government would consider relaxing the import duty for billet, which is at 24 percent and subject to the inward processing regime. All origins except Malaysia are included. At the same time, some market sources question whether the import tax for rebar, which is 30 percent, will be or should be temporarily revoked. In theory, it may help cover the demand, but will definitely damage the Turkish mills. In addition, it would be hard to control the inflow in terms of volumes, certification and quality, but also to keep the imports directed to the Iskenderun region only. “They can abolish the billet duty if there is a lack of billet in the market. But for rebar, it would be an extreme measure. There is enough [rebar] capacity in the Iskenderun and other regions,” a trader said.

Overall, the market is waiting to see some clarification of the details regarding the whole issue, hoping that the process will be controlled and will not create excessive price increases or additional pressure on projects in the other regions of Turkey. However, most players share the opinion that, if the government sticks to the announced plan, scrap and billet will be in high demand in Turkey in the coming months.