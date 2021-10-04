Turkey’s steel industry becomes its No. 1 exporting sector in Sept

Monday, 04 October 2021 16:58:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s total export value rose by 30 percent year on year to $20.8 billion in September, while the export value of the steel industry stood at $2.6 billion in the given month, according to Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB). The Turkish steel industry left the automotive industry behind with its exports and ranked first among Turkish sectors in terms of exports for the first time.

In the first nine months this year, Turkey’s total exports increased by 36 percent year on year to $161 billion. The annual target of $211 billion, which is the Medium Term Program target, has already been exceeded, with the country’s exports worth $212.2 billion in the last 12 months. The ratio of exports to imports was 88.9 percent in September and 83.3 percent in the January-September period.

“We have achieved this success by fighting against the restrictions caused by the pandemic and protectionism measures. The Turkish steel industry is growing by diversifying its export markets. We are proud to be the sector that contributes the most to the total exports of our country. The most important thing is to make this momentum we have achieved sustainable,” Adnan Aslan, CIB chairman, said.