Turkey’s scrap imports in March up seven percent from February

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 14:29:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s scrap imports were above fifty percent of what was bought in the first two months of the year combined. The import volume in March alone came to 2.233 million mt, up approximately seven percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). It is observed that the shorter delivery terms of Turkish mills for scrap purchases have influenced tonnages and that Turkey’s scrap imports continued to accelerate.

In the period of January-March, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 19.6 percent on year on year to 6.318 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $2.485 million, up 65.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in March in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 57.2 percent share, followed by the UK with 12 percent and then the US and the CIS region both with 11 percent shares.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in March 2021 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-March 2021 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 693 -29.6 EU 3,616 +27.9 CIS 696 +53.9 UK 755 +27.5 Others 557 +39 Total 6,318 +19.6

The number of bookings for April shipments is expected to be higher than for March shipments and to indicate a rise year on year. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 1.707 million mt in April 2020, while the scrap imports of Turkey in the first four months of 2020 totaled 6.979 million mt.