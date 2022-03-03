Turkey’s scrap imports in January up 0.27 percent from December

Thursday, 03 March 2022 17:38:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January 2022, Turkey’s scrap imports increased not just as compared to December, but also year on year. The import volume in January alone came to 2.528 million mt, up approximately 0.27 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the first month of 2022, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 25.9 percent year on year and the value of these imports exceeded $999 million, up 47 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in January in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 40.1 percent share, followed by the CIS region with 22.3 percent and the US with a 12.3 percent share.

However, the scrap import tonnage from Ukraine in January has attracted attention since the figure shared by TUIK was 339,967 mt in total, which is very close to the total tonnage Turkey bought from Ukraine during the whole of 2021. SteelOrbis investigated the report and found that the paperwork from some bookings done in previous years was actually only completed in January 2022, and so the actual scrap import tonnages from Ukraine, Romania, Georgia and Russia in January were lower. A source that has close knowledge of the situation stated that for these countries the total tonnage in these older deals for which the paperwork was only completed in January came to 201,000 mt, with a value equaling $95 million. This information should be taken into consideration while evaluating the numbers shared in the table below.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 312 +60 EU 1,013 +3.5 CIS 563 +43.4 UK 169 -56 Others 471 +140 Total 2,528 +25.9

The number of bookings for February 2022 shipments is expected to be higher than the number of bookings for January shipments. As Turkey’s steel production increases, its need for scrap imports also rises as has been seen for months now. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 4,085 million metric tons in the January-February period of 2021.