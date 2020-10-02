Turkey’s scrap imports in August increase by 16 percent from July

Friday, 02 October 2020 18:07:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s demand for import scrap continued to increase in August. The import volume in August alone came to 1.915 million mt, up 16 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). Following the rises recorded in the June-July period, Turkey’s scrap imports increased again amid Turkish mills’ lively sales activities to Southeast Asia.

In the January-August period this year, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 13.4 percent on year on year to 13.987 million metric tons. The value of these imports totaled $3.801 million, down 2.2 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the year, the EU maintained its leading position in Turkey’s scrap imports with a 61.7 percent share, followed by the US with 20.7 percent. Turkey’s main sources of imported scrap in the first eight months of 2020 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-July 2020 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 2,910 +11.5 EU 8,605 -6.2 CIS 1,531 -11.3 Others 941 +34.4 Total 13,987 +13.43

Turkish steelmakers completed their bookings for September as they accelerated their purchases after August. As a result, an almost similar number of bookings - or slightly lower - is expected for September shipments.