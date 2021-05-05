﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by eight percent in January-March

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 14:06:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 619,102 metric tons, up 10.4 percent compared to February and increasing by 19.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $347.81 million, increasing by 21.1 percent compared to February and up 56.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.67 million metric tons, up eight percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $877.35 million, increasing by 32.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 248,375 metric tons, up 21.3 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Peru with 197,190 metric tons and Singapore with 190,291 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-March 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

248,375

204,760

21.30

61,237

47,379

29.25

Peru

197,190

18,473

967.45

118,505

2,219

5240.47

Singapore

190,291

130,391

45.94

51,876

49,680

4.42

Yemen

171,798

371,557

-53.76

54,594

128,200

-57.41

Hong Kong

153,144

-

-

50,258

-

-

Brazil

78,591

-

-

21,459

-

-

USA

65,786

143,660

-54.21

25,167

47,959

-47.52

Jamaica

44,532

23,688

87.99

-

8,417

-

Senegal

38,234

26,910

42.08

23,307

884

2536.54

Lebanon

35,828

20,156

77.75

5,442

4,698

15.84

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


