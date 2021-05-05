Turkey’s rebar exports increase by eight percent in January-March

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 14:06:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 619,102 metric tons, up 10.4 percent compared to February and increasing by 19.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $347.81 million, increasing by 21.1 percent compared to February and up 56.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.67 million metric tons, up eight percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $877.35 million, increasing by 32.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 248,375 metric tons, up 21.3 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Peru with 197,190 metric tons and Singapore with 190,291 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-March 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 248,375 204,760 21.30 61,237 47,379 29.25 Peru 197,190 18,473 967.45 118,505 2,219 5240.47 Singapore 190,291 130,391 45.94 51,876 49,680 4.42 Yemen 171,798 371,557 -53.76 54,594 128,200 -57.41 Hong Kong 153,144 - - 50,258 - - Brazil 78,591 - - 21,459 - - USA 65,786 143,660 -54.21 25,167 47,959 -47.52 Jamaica 44,532 23,688 87.99 - 8,417 - Senegal 38,234 26,910 42.08 23,307 884 2536.54 Lebanon 35,828 20,156 77.75 5,442 4,698 15.84

