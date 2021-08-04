Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.7 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:29:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 681,787 metric tons, up 1.1 percent compared to May and increasing by 42.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.47 million, increasing by 3.0 percent compared to May and up 122.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.65 million metric tons, up 34.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.11 billion, increasing by 83.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 502,697 metric tons, up 36.88 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 489,865 metric tons and Yemen with 489,865 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 502,697 367,251 36.88 94,133 47,246 99.24 Singapore 489,865 184,052 166.16 108,775 - - Yemen 445,987 551,817 -19.18 49,322 111,375 -55.72 Hong Kong 270,050 155,328 73.86 47,749 55,209 -13.51 Peru 258,455 19,088 1254.02 - - - Brazil 170,148 - - 6,229 - - USA 110,522 289,767 -61.86 15,417 64,625 -76.14 Iraq 104,282 51,060 104.23 22,715 14,859 52.87 Canada 82,350 19,288 326.95 61,777 - - Jamaica 78,539 63,765 23.17 - 24,116 -

