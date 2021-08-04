Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.7 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 681,787 metric tons, up 1.1 percent compared to May and increasing by 42.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.47 million, increasing by 3.0 percent compared to May and up 122.8 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.65 million metric tons, up 34.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.11 billion, increasing by 83.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 502,697 metric tons, up 36.88 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 489,865 metric tons and Yemen with 489,865 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2021
|
January-June 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2021
|
June 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
502,697
|
367,251
|
36.88
|
94,133
|
47,246
|
99.24
|
Singapore
|
489,865
|
184,052
|
166.16
|
108,775
|
-
|
-
|
Yemen
|
445,987
|
551,817
|
-19.18
|
49,322
|
111,375
|
-55.72
|
Hong Kong
|
270,050
|
155,328
|
73.86
|
47,749
|
55,209
|
-13.51
|
Peru
|
258,455
|
19,088
|
1254.02
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
170,148
|
-
|
-
|
6,229
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
110,522
|
289,767
|
-61.86
|
15,417
|
64,625
|
-76.14
|
Iraq
|
104,282
|
51,060
|
104.23
|
22,715
|
14,859
|
52.87
|
Canada
|
82,350
|
19,288
|
326.95
|
61,777
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
78,539
|
63,765
|
23.17
|
-
|
24,116
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below: