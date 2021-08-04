﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.7 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:29:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 681,787 metric tons, up 1.1 percent compared to May and increasing by 42.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $433.47 million, increasing by 3.0 percent compared to May and up 122.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.65 million metric tons, up 34.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.11 billion, increasing by 83.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 502,697 metric tons, up 36.88 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 489,865 metric tons and Yemen with 489,865 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

502,697

367,251

36.88

94,133

47,246

99.24

Singapore

489,865

184,052

166.16

108,775

-

-

Yemen

445,987

551,817

-19.18

49,322

111,375

-55.72

Hong Kong

270,050

155,328

73.86

47,749

55,209

-13.51

Peru

258,455

19,088

1254.02

-

-

-

Brazil

170,148

-

-

6,229

-

-

USA

110,522

289,767

-61.86

15,417

64,625

-76.14

Iraq

104,282

51,060

104.23

22,715

14,859

52.87

Canada

82,350

19,288

326.95

61,777

-

-

Jamaica

78,539

63,765

23.17

-

24,116

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  Europe  rebar  longs  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Aug

Turkey’s billet imports up 133.7 percent in January-June
04  Aug

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.5 percent in January-June
12  Jul

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May
08  Jul

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May
07  Jul

Turkey’s HRC exports down 21.7 percent in January-May