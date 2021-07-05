﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 33.6 percent in January-May

Monday, 05 July 2021 13:46:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,425 metric tons, up 9.0 percent compared to April and increasing by 132.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $428.31 million, increasing by 12.9 percent compared to April and up 249.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.98 million metric tons, up 33.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.68 billion, increasing by 75.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 408,844 metric tons, up 27.76 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 397,456 metric tons and Singapore with 385,932 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-May 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

408,844

320,005

27.76

65,768

48,487

35.64

Yemen

397,456

440,443

-9.76

88,679

43,709

102.88

Singapore

385,932

184,052

109.69

94,600

52,645

79.69

Peru

258,455

19,088

1254.02

63,070

-

-

Hong Kong

223,144

100,119

122.88

69,999

-

-

Brazil

167,509

-

-

60,256

-

-

USA

95,423

225,142

-57.62

19,968

22,301

-10.46

Iraq

81,566

36,201

125.31

28,473

8,811

223.15

Jamaica

78,539

39,650

98.08

-

-

-

Chile

67,571

12,770

429.14

27,942

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-May period this year are presented below:


