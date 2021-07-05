Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 33.6 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,425 metric tons, up 9.0 percent compared to April and increasing by 132.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $428.31 million, increasing by 12.9 percent compared to April and up 249.1 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.98 million metric tons, up 33.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.68 billion, increasing by 75.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 408,844 metric tons, up 27.76 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 397,456 metric tons and Singapore with 385,932 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-May 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2021
|
January-May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
408,844
|
320,005
|
27.76
|
65,768
|
48,487
|
35.64
|
Yemen
|
397,456
|
440,443
|
-9.76
|
88,679
|
43,709
|
102.88
|
Singapore
|
385,932
|
184,052
|
109.69
|
94,600
|
52,645
|
79.69
|
Peru
|
258,455
|
19,088
|
1254.02
|
63,070
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong
|
223,144
|
100,119
|
122.88
|
69,999
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
167,509
|
-
|
-
|
60,256
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
95,423
|
225,142
|
-57.62
|
19,968
|
22,301
|
-10.46
|
Iraq
|
81,566
|
36,201
|
125.31
|
28,473
|
8,811
|
223.15
|
Jamaica
|
78,539
|
39,650
|
98.08
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chile
|
67,571
|
12,770
|
429.14
|
27,942
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-May period this year are presented below: