Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 33.6 percent in January-May

Monday, 05 July 2021 13:46:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,425 metric tons, up 9.0 percent compared to April and increasing by 132.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $428.31 million, increasing by 12.9 percent compared to April and up 249.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.98 million metric tons, up 33.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.68 billion, increasing by 75.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 408,844 metric tons, up 27.76 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 397,456 metric tons and Singapore with 385,932 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-May 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 408,844 320,005 27.76 65,768 48,487 35.64 Yemen 397,456 440,443 -9.76 88,679 43,709 102.88 Singapore 385,932 184,052 109.69 94,600 52,645 79.69 Peru 258,455 19,088 1254.02 63,070 - - Hong Kong 223,144 100,119 122.88 69,999 - - Brazil 167,509 - - 60,256 - - USA 95,423 225,142 -57.62 19,968 22,301 -10.46 Iraq 81,566 36,201 125.31 28,473 8,811 223.15 Jamaica 78,539 39,650 98.08 - - - Chile 67,571 12,770 429.14 27,942 - -

