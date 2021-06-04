Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 19.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 04 June 2021 12:24:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 643,243 metric tons, up 4.7 percent compared to March and increasing by 64.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $386.81 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to March and up 126.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.31 million metric tons, up 19.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.26 billion, increasing by 51.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 343,238 metric tons, up 26.41 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 311,535 metric tons and Singapore with 298,091 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 343,238 271,517 26.41 95,134 66,757 42.51 Yemen 311,535 396,734 -21.48 139,991 25,177 456.03 Singapore 298,091 131,406 126.85 107,800 1,015 10520.69 Peru 195,398 19,088 923.67 364 615 -40.81 Hong Kong 153,144 100,119 52.96 - 100,119 - Brazil 107,421 - - 28,830 - - Jamaica 79,631 39,650 100.83 35,099 15,961 119.90 USA 75,455 202,841 -62.80 9,669 59,181 -83.66 Iraq 53,094 27,389 93.85 18,588 5,977 210.99 Senegal 47,291 33,302 42.01 9,057 6,392 41.69

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-April period this year are presented below: