Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 19.2 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 643,243 metric tons, up 4.7 percent compared to March and increasing by 64.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $386.81 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to March and up 126.4 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.31 million metric tons, up 19.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.26 billion, increasing by 51.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 343,238 metric tons, up 26.41 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 311,535 metric tons and Singapore with 298,091 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2021
|
January-April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2021
|
April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
343,238
|
271,517
|
26.41
|
95,134
|
66,757
|
42.51
|
Yemen
|
311,535
|
396,734
|
-21.48
|
139,991
|
25,177
|
456.03
|
Singapore
|
298,091
|
131,406
|
126.85
|
107,800
|
1,015
|
10520.69
|
Peru
|
195,398
|
19,088
|
923.67
|
364
|
615
|
-40.81
|
Hong Kong
|
153,144
|
100,119
|
52.96
|
-
|
100,119
|
-
|
Brazil
|
107,421
|
-
|
-
|
28,830
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
79,631
|
39,650
|
100.83
|
35,099
|
15,961
|
119.90
|
USA
|
75,455
|
202,841
|
-62.80
|
9,669
|
59,181
|
-83.66
|
Iraq
|
53,094
|
27,389
|
93.85
|
18,588
|
5,977
|
210.99
|
Senegal
|
47,291
|
33,302
|
42.01
|
9,057
|
6,392
|
41.69
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-April period this year are presented below: