Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 19.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 04 June 2021 12:24:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 643,243 metric tons, up 4.7 percent compared to March and increasing by 64.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $386.81 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to March and up 126.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.31 million metric tons, up 19.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.26 billion, increasing by 51.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 343,238 metric tons, up 26.41 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 311,535 metric tons and Singapore with 298,091 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

343,238

271,517

26.41

95,134

66,757

42.51

Yemen

311,535

396,734

-21.48

139,991

25,177

456.03

Singapore

298,091

131,406

126.85

107,800

1,015

10520.69

Peru

195,398

19,088

923.67

364

615

-40.81

Hong Kong

153,144

100,119

52.96

-

100,119

-

Brazil

107,421

-

-

28,830

-

-

Jamaica

79,631

39,650

100.83

35,099

15,961

119.90

USA

75,455

202,841

-62.80

9,669

59,181

-83.66

Iraq

53,094

27,389

93.85

18,588

5,977

210.99

Senegal

47,291

33,302

42.01

9,057

6,392

41.69

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-April period this year are presented below:


