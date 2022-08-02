﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports down 14.9 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:35:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 472,079 metric tons, up 19.8 percent compared to May and decreasing by 29.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $398.96 million, increasing by 14.7 percent compared to May and down 6.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.10 million metric tons, down 14.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.38 billion, increasing by 13.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 572,460 metric tons, up 14.03 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 400,303 metric tons and the US with 206,584 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

572,460

502,007

14.03

62,593

93,445

-33.02

Yemen

400,303

444,760

-10.00

69,423

48,095

44.35

USA

206,584

110,440

87.06

30,175

15,336

96.76

Canada

178,768

78,134

128.80

6,798

57,561

-88.19

Romania

115,270

53,902

113.85

20,581

23,613

-12.84

Albania

112,657

55,522

102.91

10,611

8,850

19.90

UK

96,811

-

-

26,088

-

-

Jamaica

91,913

78,538

17.03

8,513

-

-

Peru

83,334

258,455

-67.76

29,355

-

-

Senegal

78,046

70,769

10.28

-

21,514

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


