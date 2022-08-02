Turkey’s rebar exports down 14.9 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:35:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 472,079 metric tons, up 19.8 percent compared to May and decreasing by 29.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $398.96 million, increasing by 14.7 percent compared to May and down 6.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.10 million metric tons, down 14.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.38 billion, increasing by 13.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 572,460 metric tons, up 14.03 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 400,303 metric tons and the US with 206,584 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-June 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 572,460 502,007 14.03 62,593 93,445 -33.02 Yemen 400,303 444,760 -10.00 69,423 48,095 44.35 USA 206,584 110,440 87.06 30,175 15,336 96.76 Canada 178,768 78,134 128.80 6,798 57,561 -88.19 Romania 115,270 53,902 113.85 20,581 23,613 -12.84 Albania 112,657 55,522 102.91 10,611 8,850 19.90 UK 96,811 - - 26,088 - - Jamaica 91,913 78,538 17.03 8,513 - - Peru 83,334 258,455 -67.76 29,355 - - Senegal 78,046 70,769 10.28 - 21,514 -

