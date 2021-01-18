Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 18 January 2021 12:22:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,284 metric tons, up 24.8 percent compared to October and increasing by 48.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $280.87 million, increasing by 25.8 percent compared to October and up 59.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.06 million metric tons, down 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.16 billion, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 838,814 metric tons, up 4.77 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 838,752 metric tons and Hong Kong with 532,877 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 838,814 800,657 4.77 108,568 81,340 33.47 Yemen 838,752 847,336 -1.01 127,036 86,422 46.99 Hong Kong 532,877 214,700 148.20 131,238 - - US 384,126 83,944 357.60 4,000 13,564 -70.51 Singapore 234,242 584,897 -59.95 - 41,524 - Ethiopia 156,930 273,851 -42.70 16,268 41,549 -60.85 Lebanon 146,093 118,660 23.12 17,037 14,713 15.80 Iraq 135,378 105,931 27.80 27,657 11,564 139.16 Djibouti 118,385 149,381 -20.75 8,060 5,252 53.47 Jamaica 113,661 121,939 -6.79 - - -

