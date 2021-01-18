Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November

In November last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,284 metric tons, up 24.8 percent compared to October and increasing by 48.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $280.87 million, increasing by 25.8 percent compared to October and up 59.9 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.06 million metric tons, down 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.16 billion, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 838,814 metric tons, up 4.77 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 838,752 metric tons and Hong Kong with 532,877 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2020
|
January-November 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
November 2020
|
November 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
838,814
|
800,657
|
4.77
|
108,568
|
81,340
|
33.47
|
Yemen
|
838,752
|
847,336
|
-1.01
|
127,036
|
86,422
|
46.99
|
Hong Kong
|
532,877
|
214,700
|
148.20
|
131,238
|
-
|
-
|
US
|
384,126
|
83,944
|
357.60
|
4,000
|
13,564
|
-70.51
|
Singapore
|
234,242
|
584,897
|
-59.95
|
-
|
41,524
|
-
|
Ethiopia
|
156,930
|
273,851
|
-42.70
|
16,268
|
41,549
|
-60.85
|
Lebanon
|
146,093
|
118,660
|
23.12
|
17,037
|
14,713
|
15.80
|
Iraq
|
135,378
|
105,931
|
27.80
|
27,657
|
11,564
|
139.16
|
Djibouti
|
118,385
|
149,381
|
-20.75
|
8,060
|
5,252
|
53.47
|
Jamaica
|
113,661
|
121,939
|
-6.79
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented below: