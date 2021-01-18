﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 18 January 2021 12:22:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,284 metric tons, up 24.8 percent compared to October and increasing by 48.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $280.87 million, increasing by 25.8 percent compared to October and up 59.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.06 million metric tons, down 2.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.16 billion, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 838,814 metric tons, up 4.77 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 838,752 metric tons and Hong Kong with 532,877 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

838,814

800,657

4.77

108,568

81,340

33.47

Yemen

838,752

847,336

-1.01

127,036

86,422

46.99

Hong Kong

532,877

214,700

148.20

131,238

-

-

US

384,126

83,944

357.60

4,000

13,564

-70.51

Singapore

234,242

584,897

-59.95

-

41,524

-

Ethiopia

156,930

273,851

-42.70

16,268

41,549

-60.85

Lebanon

146,093

118,660

23.12

17,037

14,713

15.80

Iraq

135,378

105,931

27.80

27,657

11,564

139.16

Djibouti

118,385

149,381

-20.75

8,060

5,252

53.47

Jamaica

113,661

121,939

-6.79

-

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented below:


Tags: longs  steelmaking  rebar  Turkey  Europe  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Jan

Turkey’s billet imports up 3.3 percent in January-November
19  Jan

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November
15  Jan

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decrease further
14  Jan

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices down TRY 45/mt on average
12  Jan

Ex-Turkey rebar prices rise, business moderate