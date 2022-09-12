Turkey’s pig iron imports up 46.7 percent in January-July

Monday, 12 September 2022 14:05:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 129,413 mt, up 75.6 percent year on year and decreasing by 36.2 percent compared to June, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 48.9 percent year on year to $69.19 million, down by 49.3 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 919,639 metric tons, up 46.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $575.09 million, increasing by 69.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-July period this year, Turkey imported 589,048 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 198.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 205,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Change (%) Russia 589,048 197,574 198.14 128,847 38,205 237.25 Brazil 205,665 116,755 76.15 - - - Ukraine 100,529 195,824 -48.66 101 30,263 -99.67 Germany 18,134 59,787 -69.67 411 3,171 -87.04 S. Africa 5,000 15,100 -66.89 - - -

