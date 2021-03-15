﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 45.5 percent in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 16:30:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 59,029 mt, down 45.5 percent year on year and decreasing by 15.6 percent compared to December, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 30.4 percent year on year to $24.38 million, down by 16.6 percent compared to the previous month.

In January, Turkey imported 23,330 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, down 9.76 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the month in question, followed by Russia which supplied 19,379 mt, down 74.42 percent year on year.
Turkey's top pig iron import sources in the given month are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

  

 

January 2021

January 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

23,330

25,853

-9.76

Russia

19,379

75,750

-74.42

Germany

16,071

6,679

140.62

Turkey's pig iron sources in January can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Turkey  imp/exp statistics  Europe  raw mat  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Turkey’s HRC exports down 59.1 percent in January
09  Mar

Turkey’s billet imports up 1.6 percent in January
08  Mar

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 8.3 percent in January
08  Mar

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 9.9 percent in January
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir reports increased sales revenues for 2020