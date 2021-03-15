Turkey’s pig iron imports down 45.5 percent in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 16:30:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 59,029 mt, down 45.5 percent year on year and decreasing by 15.6 percent compared to December, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 30.4 percent year on year to $24.38 million, down by 16.6 percent compared to the previous month.

In January, Turkey imported 23,330 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, down 9.76 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the month in question, followed by Russia which supplied 19,379 mt, down 74.42 percent year on year.

Turkey's top pig iron import sources in the given month are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Change (%) Ukraine 23,330 25,853 -9.76 Russia 19,379 75,750 -74.42 Germany 16,071 6,679 140.62

Turkey's pig iron sources in January can be seen in the graph below: