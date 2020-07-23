Turkey’s pig iron imports down 18.1 percent in January-May

Thursday, 23 July 2020 14:46:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 83,1188 mt, down 38.7 percent year on year and decreasing by one percent compared to April, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 47.4 percent year on year to $25.52 million, down by 10.7 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 503,459 metric tons, down 18.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $159.80 million, decreasing by 28.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey imported 236,966 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 47.21 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 131,511 mt, up 62.3 percent year on year.



Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- May 2020 January- May 2020 Change (%) May 2020 May 2019 Change (%) Russia 236,966 448,885 -47.21 37,272 105,452 -64.66 Ukraine 131,511 81,028 62.3 20,060 26,195 -23.42 Germany 67,212 20,431 228.97 25,830 - - Brazil 57,671 48,152 19.77 - - - Canada 10,059 - - - - -



Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-May period of this year can be seen in the graph below: