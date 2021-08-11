Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 39.5% in Jan-June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 13:38:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 21.3 percent to 181,920 metric tons compared to May and were up 26.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $171.80 million, up 26.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 107.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 807,755 mt, up 39.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 89.5 percent to $679.61 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 145,484 metric tons, up 36.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 117,641 metric tons and Iraq with 92,445 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 145,484 106,582 36.50 62,407 31,042 101.04 UK 117,641 45,606 157.95 24,276 17,128 41.73 Iraq 92,445 79,921 15.67 3,565 26,003 -86.29 Belgium 75,332 43,567 72.91 9,726 7,687 26.53 Israel 33,430 43,945 -23.93 5,781 5,464 5.80 Ireland 31,819 6,923 359.61 2,393 744 221.64 Germany 28,780 26,535 8.46 2,408 7,963 -69.76 Italy 28,171 16,196 73.94 7,885 1,213 550.04 Georgia 23,529 29,518 -20.29 3,635 8,923 -59.26 Canada 21,145 11,869 78.15 3,636 2,200 65.27

