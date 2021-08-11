﻿
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 39.5% in Jan-June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 13:38:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 21.3 percent to 181,920 metric tons compared to May and were up 26.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $171.80 million, up 26.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 107.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 807,755 mt, up 39.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 89.5 percent to $679.61 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 145,484 metric tons, up 36.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 117,641 metric tons and Iraq with 92,445 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

145,484

106,582

36.50

62,407

31,042

101.04

UK

117,641

45,606

157.95

24,276

17,128

41.73

Iraq

92,445

79,921

15.67

3,565

26,003

-86.29

Belgium

75,332

43,567

72.91

9,726

7,687

26.53

Israel

33,430

43,945

-23.93

5,781

5,464

5.80

Ireland

31,819

6,923

359.61

2,393

744

221.64

Germany

28,780

26,535

8.46

2,408

7,963

-69.76

Italy

28,171

16,196

73.94

7,885

1,213

550.04

Georgia

23,529

29,518

-20.29

3,635

8,923

-59.26

Canada

21,145

11,869

78.15

3,636

2,200

65.27

