Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.8% in January-July

Monday, 13 September 2021 14:49:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 56.3 percent to 77,046 metric tons compared to June and were down 49.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.35 million, down 48.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by two percent compared to the same month of 2020.


 

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 877,653 mt, up 19.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 70 percent to $757.611 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 153,692 metric tons, up 5.06 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 122,566 metric tons and Iraq with 97,359 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January-July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

153,692

146,289

5.06

11,310

39,708

-71.52

UK

122,566

54,928

123.14

6,177

9,322

-33.74

Iraq

97,359

103,889

-6.29

4,913

23,967

-79.50

Belgium

82,450

54,674

50.80

7,108

11,106

-36.00

Israel

36,240

52,648

-31.17

2,812

8,703

-67.69

Ireland

31,897

13,281

140.17

77

6,359

-98.79

Germany

30,757

29,663

3.69

1,981

3,128

-36.67

Italy

29,108

19,858

46.58

2,004

3,662

-45.28

Canada

26,957

13,662

97.31

5,956

1,793

232.18

Georgia

26,096

36,868

-29.22

2,558

7,350

-65.20

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-July are as follows:

 


