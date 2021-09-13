Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.8% in January-July

Monday, 13 September 2021 14:49:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 56.3 percent to 77,046 metric tons compared to June and were down 49.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.35 million, down 48.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by two percent compared to the same month of 2020.





In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 877,653 mt, up 19.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 70 percent to $757.611 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 153,692 metric tons, up 5.06 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 122,566 metric tons and Iraq with 97,359 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January-July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 153,692 146,289 5.06 11,310 39,708 -71.52 UK 122,566 54,928 123.14 6,177 9,322 -33.74 Iraq 97,359 103,889 -6.29 4,913 23,967 -79.50 Belgium 82,450 54,674 50.80 7,108 11,106 -36.00 Israel 36,240 52,648 -31.17 2,812 8,703 -67.69 Ireland 31,897 13,281 140.17 77 6,359 -98.79 Germany 30,757 29,663 3.69 1,981 3,128 -36.67 Italy 29,108 19,858 46.58 2,004 3,662 -45.28 Canada 26,957 13,662 97.31 5,956 1,793 232.18 Georgia 26,096 36,868 -29.22 2,558 7,350 -65.20

