Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.8% in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 56.3 percent to 77,046 metric tons compared to June and were down 49.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.35 million, down 48.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by two percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 877,653 mt, up 19.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 70 percent to $757.611 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 153,692 metric tons, up 5.06 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 122,566 metric tons and Iraq with 97,359 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-July are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2021
|
January-July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2021
|
July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
153,692
|
146,289
|
5.06
|
11,310
|
39,708
|
-71.52
|
UK
|
122,566
|
54,928
|
123.14
|
6,177
|
9,322
|
-33.74
|
Iraq
|
97,359
|
103,889
|
-6.29
|
4,913
|
23,967
|
-79.50
|
Belgium
|
82,450
|
54,674
|
50.80
|
7,108
|
11,106
|
-36.00
|
Israel
|
36,240
|
52,648
|
-31.17
|
2,812
|
8,703
|
-67.69
|
Ireland
|
31,897
|
13,281
|
140.17
|
77
|
6,359
|
-98.79
|
Germany
|
30,757
|
29,663
|
3.69
|
1,981
|
3,128
|
-36.67
|
Italy
|
29,108
|
19,858
|
46.58
|
2,004
|
3,662
|
-45.28
|
Canada
|
26,957
|
13,662
|
97.31
|
5,956
|
1,793
|
232.18
|
Georgia
|
26,096
|
36,868
|
-29.22
|
2,558
|
7,350
|
-65.20
