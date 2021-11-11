Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.2% in Jan-Sept

In September this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 20.3 percent to 189,394 metric tons compared to August and were up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $213.8 million, up 23 percent month on month, while increasing by 96.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.22 million mt, up 19.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 84.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 233,522 metric tons, up 13.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 177,006 metric tons and Iraq with 115,777 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-September are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2021
|
January- September 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2021
|
September 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
233,522
|
206,045
|
13.34
|
60,458
|
53,784
|
12.41
|
UK
|
177,006
|
90,547
|
95.49
|
21,403
|
22,112
|
-3.21
|
Belgium
|
115,777
|
76,617
|
51.11
|
18,256
|
11,754
|
55.32
|
Iraq
|
115,164
|
148,356
|
-22.37
|
11,088
|
22,329
|
-50.34
|
Israel
|
49,695
|
68,783
|
-27.75
|
6,752
|
3,545
|
90.47
|
Germany
|
45,134
|
38,684
|
16.67
|
3,952
|
5,562
|
-28.95
|
Ireland
|
42,134
|
17,146
|
145.74
|
4,753
|
2,212
|
114.87
|
Italy
|
40,775
|
26,678
|
52.84
|
6,099
|
3,975
|
53.43
|
US
|
34,754
|
8,517
|
308.05
|
8,023
|
717
|
1018.97
|
Georgia
|
33,512
|
51,031
|
-34.33
|
3,676
|
6.139
|
-40,12
