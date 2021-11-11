﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.2% in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:05:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 20.3 percent to 189,394 metric tons compared to August and were up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $213.8 million, up 23 percent month on month, while increasing by 96.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.22 million mt, up 19.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 84.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 233,522 metric tons, up 13.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 177,006 metric tons and Iraq with 115,777 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January- September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

233,522

206,045

13.34

60,458

53,784

12.41

UK

177,006

90,547

95.49

21,403

22,112

-3.21

Belgium

115,777

76,617

51.11

18,256

11,754

55.32

Iraq

115,164

148,356

-22.37

11,088

22,329

-50.34

Israel

49,695

68,783

-27.75

6,752

3,545

90.47

Germany

45,134

38,684

16.67

3,952

5,562

-28.95

Ireland

42,134

17,146

145.74

4,753

2,212

114.87

Italy

40,775

26,678

52.84

6,099

3,975

53.43

US

34,754

8,517

308.05

8,023

717

1018.97

Georgia

33,512

51,031

-34.33

3,676

6.139

-40,12

