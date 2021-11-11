Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.2% in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:05:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 20.3 percent to 189,394 metric tons compared to August and were up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $213.8 million, up 23 percent month on month, while increasing by 96.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.22 million mt, up 19.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 84.7 percent to $1.14 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 233,522 metric tons, up 13.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 177,006 metric tons and Iraq with 115,777 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January- September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 233,522 206,045 13.34 60,458 53,784 12.41 UK 177,006 90,547 95.49 21,403 22,112 -3.21 Belgium 115,777 76,617 51.11 18,256 11,754 55.32 Iraq 115,164 148,356 -22.37 11,088 22,329 -50.34 Israel 49,695 68,783 -27.75 6,752 3,545 90.47 Germany 45,134 38,684 16.67 3,952 5,562 -28.95 Ireland 42,134 17,146 145.74 4,753 2,212 114.87 Italy 40,775 26,678 52.84 6,099 3,975 53.43 US 34,754 8,517 308.05 8,023 717 1018.97 Georgia 33,512 51,031 -34.33 3,676 6.139 -40,12

