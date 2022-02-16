﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 10.2% in 2021

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 14:33:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 7.8 percent to 164,298 metric tons compared to November and were up 6.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $184.7 million, up 8.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 57.2 percent compared to 2020.

                                 

In 2021, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.62 million mt, up 10.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 75 percent to $1.6 billion, both compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 296,832 metric tons, up 1.95 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 231,816 metric tons and Iraq with 160,067 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

296,832

291,149

1.95

37,365

45,320

-17.55

UK

231,816

138,646

67.20

19,870

15,600

27.37

Iraq

160,067

230,026

-30.41

14,686

33,287

-55.88

Belgium

140,220

110,067

27.40

5,297

13,849

-61.75

Israel

75,260

90,828

-17.14

10,466

8,193

27.74

Germany

57,515

51,232

12.26

3,979

4,050

-1.75

Ireland

53,561

29,213

83.35

8,440

3,236

160.82

Italy

52,987

39,666

33.58

4,083

6,231

-34.47

US

51,067

15,995

219.27

7,297

366

1893.72

Canada

47,019

23,068

103.83

5,127

3,352

52.95

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in 2021 are as follows:


