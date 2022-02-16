Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 10.2% in 2021

In December last year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 7.8 percent to 164,298 metric tons compared to November and were up 6.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $184.7 million, up 8.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 57.2 percent compared to 2020.
In 2021, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.62 million mt, up 10.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 75 percent to $1.6 billion, both compared to 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 296,832 metric tons, up 1.95 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 231,816 metric tons and Iraq with 160,067 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in 2021 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January- December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
296,832
|
291,149
|
1.95
|
37,365
|
45,320
|
-17.55
|
UK
|
231,816
|
138,646
|
67.20
|
19,870
|
15,600
|
27.37
|
Iraq
|
160,067
|
230,026
|
-30.41
|
14,686
|
33,287
|
-55.88
|
Belgium
|
140,220
|
110,067
|
27.40
|
5,297
|
13,849
|
-61.75
|
Israel
|
75,260
|
90,828
|
-17.14
|
10,466
|
8,193
|
27.74
|
Germany
|
57,515
|
51,232
|
12.26
|
3,979
|
4,050
|
-1.75
|
Ireland
|
53,561
|
29,213
|
83.35
|
8,440
|
3,236
|
160.82
|
Italy
|
52,987
|
39,666
|
33.58
|
4,083
|
6,231
|
-34.47
|
US
|
51,067
|
15,995
|
219.27
|
7,297
|
366
|
1893.72
|
Canada
|
47,019
|
23,068
|
103.83
|
5,127
|
3,352
|
52.95
