Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 3.8% in H1

In June this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 12.5 percent to 150,635 metric tons compared to May and were down 14.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $167.39 million, up 15.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 1.2 percent compared to June 2021.
In the January-June period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 769,929 down 3.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.1 percent to $833.96 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 159,087 metric tons, up 11.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 98,185 metric tons and Iraq with 61,128 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June this year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2022
|
January-June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2022
|
June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
159,087
|
142,613
|
11.55
|
59,713
|
59,535
|
0.30
|
UK
|
98,185
|
116,387
|
-15.64
|
6,791
|
24,173
|
-71.91
|
Iraq
|
61,128
|
92,444
|
-33.88
|
5,669
|
3,565
|
59.02
|
USA
|
58,030
|
16,863
|
244.13
|
3,970
|
6,682
|
-40.59
|
Israel
|
48,942
|
33,437
|
46.37
|
6,382
|
5,789
|
10.24
|
Belgium
|
40,245
|
75,341
|
-46.58
|
8,245
|
9,735
|
-15.31
|
Canada
|
24,496
|
21,000
|
16.65
|
3,058
|
3,491
|
-12.40
|
Australia
|
22,952
|
7,211
|
218.29
|
1,360
|
1,242
|
9.50
|
Italy
|
18,323
|
27,104
|
-32.40
|
4,114
|
6,820
|
-39.68
|
Georgia
|
17,479
|
23,538
|
-25.74
|
3,027
|
3,642
|
-16.89
