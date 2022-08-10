﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 3.8% in H1

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:30:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 12.5 percent to 150,635 metric tons compared to May and were down 14.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $167.39 million, up 15.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 1.2 percent compared to June 2021.

In the January-June period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 769,929 down 3.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.1 percent to $833.96 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 159,087 metric tons, up 11.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 98,185 metric tons and Iraq with 61,128 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

159,087

142,613

11.55

59,713

59,535

0.30

UK

98,185

116,387

-15.64

6,791

24,173

-71.91

Iraq

61,128

92,444

-33.88

5,669

3,565

59.02

USA

58,030

16,863

244.13

3,970

6,682

-40.59

Israel

48,942

33,437

46.37

6,382

5,789

10.24

Belgium

40,245

75,341

-46.58

8,245

9,735

-15.31

Canada

24,496

21,000

16.65

3,058

3,491

-12.40

Australia

22,952

7,211

218.29

1,360

1,242

9.50

Italy

18,323

27,104

-32.40

4,114

6,820

-39.68

Georgia

17,479

23,538

-25.74

3,027

3,642

-16.89

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June this year are as follows:


