Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 3.8% in H1

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:30:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 12.5 percent to 150,635 metric tons compared to May and were down 14.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $167.39 million, up 15.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 1.2 percent compared to June 2021.

In the January-June period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 769,929 down 3.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.1 percent to $833.96 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 159,087 metric tons, up 11.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 98,185 metric tons and Iraq with 61,128 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-June this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 159,087 142,613 11.55 59,713 59,535 0.30 UK 98,185 116,387 -15.64 6,791 24,173 -71.91 Iraq 61,128 92,444 -33.88 5,669 3,565 59.02 USA 58,030 16,863 244.13 3,970 6,682 -40.59 Israel 48,942 33,437 46.37 6,382 5,789 10.24 Belgium 40,245 75,341 -46.58 8,245 9,735 -15.31 Canada 24,496 21,000 16.65 3,058 3,491 -12.40 Australia 22,952 7,211 218.29 1,360 1,242 9.50 Italy 18,323 27,104 -32.40 4,114 6,820 -39.68 Georgia 17,479 23,538 -25.74 3,027 3,642 -16.89

